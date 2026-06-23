Kuwait — Action Energy Company K.S.C.P. (Listed on the Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait: ALFTAQA), Kuwait’s leading local partner for integrated upstream services, owner and operator of one of the youngest rig fleets in the region, today announced the signing of a market maker agreement with Kuwait Investment Company (KIC).

This step builds on the strong investor reception to Action Energy Company’s (AEC) initial public offering, and aims to enhance trading liquidity for shareholders.

Under the agreement, KIC will enter paired buy and sell orders on AEC’s shares during trading sessions, within a defined price spread and minimum order size, and at no less than a specified percentage of total monthly trading value. These arrangements are expected to enhance liquidity and support continuous supply and demand for the “ALFTAQA” share.

In May 2026, AEC signed a market maker agreement with National Investments Company (NIC), reflecting the Company’s ongoing commitment to deepening liquidity and supporting an orderly market for the “ALFTAQA” share.

About Action Energy Company

Action Energy Company K.S.C.P, listed on the Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait under the ticker symbol ALFTAQA, is Kuwait’s leading local partner for integrated upstream services and the owner-operator of one of the youngest and most technologically advanced rig fleets in the region. The Company employs more than 1,700 professionals and operates 20 rigs across Kuwait, delivering a comprehensive range of integrated drilling, workover, and oilfield services, covering the full well lifecycle, including workover, directional drilling, slickline, coiled tubing, cementing, mud engineering, electric submersible pumps (ESP), inspection (NDT), and workshop services.

Action Energy has established strategic partnerships with global technology leaders including KCA Deutag, CPVEN, COSL, Expert Optima, NaftoServ, TRG, Jereh, and Kerui. These partnerships support knowledge transfer, delivery of specialised high-value services, and continued expansion of the Company’s oilfield services capabilities. Founded in 2015, Action Energy is committed to strengthening its position as a leading provider of upstream services in Kuwait and across the GCC.

Investor Relations

Eman El Batl

ir@actionenergykw.com Media Enquiries

Saad Al-Barazi

saad@bensirri.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions of Action Energy Company K.S.C.P Actual results may differ from those anticipated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities.