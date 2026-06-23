Board welcomes Neil Ventura, Weizhang Liang and Wafa Jaffery

Appointments reinforce DMCC's position as a leading global hub for diamonds and precious stones and reflect the depth of expertise across its precious stones ecosystem

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced the expansion of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE), further strengthening the exchange's industry expertise and reinforcing its position at the centre of the global diamond trade.

The expanded Board will continue to be chaired by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, and brings together senior leaders and advisors from across DMCC's precious stones ecosystem, spanning global diamond markets, industry governance, responsible sourcing and international trade.

Neil Ventura joins as Member and Secretary of the DDE Board. With more than 35 years of international experience across the diamond and precious stones value chain, spanning mining, trading, jewellery and technology, he has held senior leadership roles at De Beers and Anglo American. During his career, he has led several of the industry's most significant commercial and innovation initiatives, including De Beers Auction Sales, Tracr, Lightbox and GemFair. He currently serves as Special Advisor to DMCC's Precious Stones Ecosystem, supporting the continued growth and global positioning of Dubai's diamond and precious stones sector.

Weizhang Liang joins the Board with extensive experience in international diamond policy, the Kimberley Process and the Chinese diamond market. He served as China's official Kimberley Process focal point for more than 15 years and was the founding President of the Guangzhou Diamond Exchange. He also acted as an advisor to the Kimberley Process Custodian Chair, supporting the UAE's Kimberley Process Chairmanship in 2025 as part of broader efforts to strengthen governance, transparency and international cooperation across the diamond trade.

Wafa Jaffery joins the Board as a longstanding member of DMCC's Precious Stones team. Elected to the Board of Directors of the World Diamond Council in 2026, she also serves on the Kimberley Process Task Force and the Responsible Jewellery Council Standards Committee, while acting as a certified mediator on the DDE Dispute Committee. Her appointment reflects DMCC's continued contribution to shaping international industry standards and policy discussions.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: “The strength of the Dubai Diamond Exchange has always been built on the depth of expertise within DMCC’s precious stones ecosystem. By bringing together leaders with experience spanning global diamond markets, industry governance, responsible sourcing, and international trade, we are further enhancing the Exchange’s ability to support the industry’s continued growth and evolution. These appointments reflect the calibre of leadership that DMCC has developed over many years and reinforce Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading centres for the diamond and precious stones trade.”

The DDE Board of Directors are:

Chairman

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC

Members

Ahmad Hamza, Chief Free Zone Affairs Officer, DMCC

Amit Dhamani, CEO and Managing Director, Dhamani Jewels

Anith Daniel, Head – Transaction Banking, Emirates NBD

Bhavesh Javeri, CEO and Managing Director, Stargems Group

Davy Blommaert, Partner, Panis Group

Mahmoud Ahmad, CEO, 3X Diamonds

Maryam Al Hashemi, Senior Director – Precious Metals and Stones, DMCC

Neil Ventura, Special Advisor – Precious Stones, DMCC

Rachel Sahar, Founder, R Sahar Diamonds

Rahul Mody, Founder and CEO, Diarush

Wafa Jaffery, Precious Stones Specialist, DMCC

Weizhang Liang, CEO, HUBWIS Jewellery Strategic Creations China

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

About the Dubai Diamond Exchange

The Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) is the world's largest diamond tender facility and a leading marketplace for the trade of rough and polished diamonds, coloured gemstones and pearls. Operating within DMCC, the DDE provides the infrastructure, market access and trusted trading environment that enable the global diamond industry to conduct business efficiently and at scale. The DDE connects miners, manufacturers, traders, financiers and retailers through a secure and transparent marketplace at the heart of global diamond flows. As a member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses, the DDE brings together miners, manufacturers, traders, financiers and retailers through a secure and transparent trading environment at the heart of global diamond flows. Through its tender facilities, trading platforms and industry initiatives, the DDE supports the efficient movement of goods, promotes responsible business practices and helps strengthen Dubai's position as a leading global hub for diamonds and precious stones.

About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. As a single economic platform where commodities, capital and technologies converge, DMCC enables companies to access high-growth markets and global opportunity at scale. Through specialised industry ecosystems, flexible commercial solutions and direct access to expertise, partners and talent, we make it easier for our members to do business from one of the world’s most strategically positioned trading hubs. This is why DMCC is home to over 26,000 multinationals and high-impact startups, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for trade and innovation.

DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.