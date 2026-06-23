Muscat, Reinforcing its commitment to responsible business practices, Sohar International has signed a service agreement with Evergreen Gulf Recycling Hub Services LLC for the collection, recycling, and secure disposal of electronic and battery waste generated across the bank's operations. The agreement was signed by Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, underscoring the bank's continued focus on initiatives that support its broader environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives. The initiative also aligns with Oman Vision 2040's emphasis on sustainability, resource management, and environmental protection.

Covering both Sohar International and Sohar Islamic locations, the agreement establishes a framework for the management of identified electronic and battery waste in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and recognized industry standards. The initiative also incorporates secure destruction measures for data-bearing electronic equipment where required, reflecting the bank's dual focus on responsible environmental practices and the protection of confidential information throughout the disposal process.

Commenting on the agreement Eng. Aisha Al Saifi, Chief Transformation Officer at Sohar International, said, "At Sohar International, sustainability is increasingly reflected in the decisions we make across our operations and the way we manage our resources. This agreement reflects our commitment to translating environmental responsibility into tangible operational practices. As organizations continue to rely on technology to drive efficiency and innovation, it becomes equally important to ensure that electronic assets are managed appropriately once they reach the end of their operational lifecycle. Through this initiative, we are strengthening our approach to the handling and disposal of electronic waste while supporting greater accountability in the management of technology assets across the organization."

For his part, Sheikh Salim Ahmed Qatan, Chairman of Evergreen Recycling Hub, said: “Evergreen plays a strategic role in advancing sustainable e-waste management through the application of advanced technologies that enable the responsible collection, processing, refurbishment, and recycling of end-of-life electronic assets. In alignment with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, our initiatives support environmental sustainability, resource efficiency, and the development of a circular economy by reducing harmful electronic waste and maximizing the recovery of valuable materials. Our role is to drive operational excellence, ensure regulatory compliance, and collaborate with government and private-sector stakeholders to deliver scalable and innovative e-waste solutions. Through these efforts, Evergreen contributes to building a greener, more sustainable future for Oman while supporting the nation's long-term economic and environmental goals.”

As digital transformation continues to accelerate across industries, organizations are increasingly faced with the challenge of managing growing volumes of retired electronic equipment. Through this collaboration, Sohar International seeks to support the recovery and reuse of valuable materials from discarded devices, reducing unnecessary waste and promoting more efficient resource utilization. By facilitating the responsible processing of electronic and battery waste, the initiative contributes to broader circular economy objectives that encourage materials to remain in productive use for as long as possible.

Beyond its environmental benefits, the initiative supports a structured approach to the management of retired electronic equipment, incorporating processes that help ensure appropriate handling throughout the disposal and recycling journey. By strengthening oversight across this aspect of its operations, the bank continues to enhance governance and traceability in the management of technology assets.

Sohar International remains committed to pursuing initiatives that reinforce operational excellence, responsible growth, and sound business practices. Through strategic collaborations and forward-looking actions, the bank continues to create long-term value for its stakeholders and the communities it serves.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience.

Learn more at www.SIB.om