SAUDI ARABIA — Fleet electrification is gaining momentum in Saudi Arabia as logistics and commercial operators increasingly explore practical ways to transition their vehicles to electric mobility.

One example is the continued collaboration between Aramex and ASX eMobility in Saudi Arabia, through which ASX has expanded charging infrastructure to support Aramex’s electric-fleet operations. The latest deployment includes multiple charging units and a Sungrow DC fast charger, described by ASX as the first of its kind installed in the Kingdom.

The project reflects a broader shift in the Saudi electric-mobility market. Fleet operators require more than vehicles and standalone chargers; they need infrastructure, network access, technology partnerships and implementation plans aligned with their operational requirements.

ASX eMobility is notably also the owner and operator of the E-FILL charging network, which supports both public charging and dedicated fleet solutions. By combining E-FILL network access with private charging infrastructure and coordination with vehicle manufacturers, ASX eMobility aims to provide fleet operators with an integrated pathway towards electrification.

Commenting on the company’s strategy, Mohammed Almusawa, CEO of ASX eMobility | E-FILL, said:

“We have placed a strong focus on fleet electrification as a core part of the wider ecosystem transformation and a key enabler of electric mobility in Saudi Arabia.

“Recently, we have onboarded multiple fleet operators onto the E-FILL network, developed private charging infrastructure and worked closely with vehicle OEMs. Our team has brought these elements together into a complete ecosystem solution, enabling fleet operators to make a smooth, practical and gradual transition.”

The collaboration with Aramex demonstrates how this approach can support logistics companies as they move from early electric-vehicle trials towards structured, day-to-day fleet operations.

Fleet electrification could play an important role in Saudi Arabia’s mobility transition. Commercial fleets operate on planned routes and schedules, allowing businesses to introduce electric vehicles in stages, establish charging infrastructure at strategic locations and expand deployment based on operational results.

This direction builds on a commitment Aramex publicly set out on 15 January 2020, when it announced that it had begun piloting a fully electric vehicle for last-mile delivery operations in Saudi Arabia. The company said the initiative aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and formed part of its longer-term strategy to electrify its fleet wherever operationally feasible. At the time, Raji Hattar, then Chief Sustainability Officer at Aramex, said: “Protecting the environment is a top priority and an essential part of our sustainability strategy.”