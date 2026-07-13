Manama, Bahrain: Total CX, part of the Beyon Group, has announced the signing of three strategic agreements with Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company (BKIC), covering Manpower Outsourcing Services, Tele-Sales Services, and AI Solutions.

The agreements, signed by Total CX Interim CEO Aseel Mattar and BKIC General Manager Mohamed Al Maraj, mark a significant milestone in the developing partnership between the two organizations.

Through these agreements, Total CX will provide integrated support across people, sales, and AI powered services, enabling BKIC to scale its customer experience operations while maintaining high service standards. Key benefits include enhanced operational capacity, stronger sales performance, improved customer engagement, and increased efficiency and scalability across customer-facing functions.

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of Total CX and BKIC to deliver exceptional customer experiences through skilled talent, proven sales capabilities, and advanced technology. By bringing together expertise in manpower outsourcing, tele-sales, and AI-driven solutions, the collaboration will support BKIC’s operational performance and long-term digital transformation objectives.

The collaboration also aligns with BKIC’s focus on continuously enhancing customer experience and operational excellence, while supporting its future growth ambitions through innovative customer-centric solutions.

At the same time, it reinforces Total CX's position as a trusted partner for customer experience excellence, reflecting the growing demand for integrated solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes.

FOLLOW US:

Website: Total CX

LinkedIn: Total CX: Overview | LinkedIn

About Total CX

Total CX, part of the Beyon Group, born from the origins of Batelco’s 50-year-old Contact Centre, offers customer service & contact centre solutions to businesses across all sectors. Providing personalized customer care services, which enhances the service experiences of its clients’ own customers. Total CX currently houses some of the largest and most extensive call centre requirements in Bahrain covering clients such as Batelco and Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA).

About BKIC

Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company (BKIC) is the leading insurance company in the Bahraini market and a major player in Kuwait, with a credit rating of A- (Excellent) with stable outlook, by A.M Best which is the highest rating in The Kingdom of Bahrain to be awarded to a local direct insurer, reflecting the financial strength of the company to meet its future obligations. BKIC is a subsidiary of Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) which is the largest insurance Group in The State of Kuwait in terms of written and retained premiums, with operations in life and non-life as well as Takaful insurance. Gulf Insurance has become one of the largest insurance networks in the Middle East and North Africa with companies in Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, UAE, KSA, Oman, Qatar, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.