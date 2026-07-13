Reaffirming its longstanding excellence and leadership in the legal sector, and as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering the highest standard of legal services to its clients, Meysan lawyer & Legal Consultants participated in the celebration hosted by Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) to mark the merger of Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) into KNPC.

Representing Meysan at the event were Chairman Waleed Al-Tattan and Partner Abdulaziz Al-Bisher. The ceremony was attended by a distinguished group of senior officials and executive leaders from Kuwait’s oil sector.

Meysan is proud to have served as legal counsel to both KNPC and KIPIC, providing comprehensive legal advice and support throughout the merger process. The transaction involved the merger of the two subsidiaries of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) by way of absorption. This strategic transaction is considered one of the largest mergers by absorption in both the Kuwaiti and regional oil sectors, given the scale of the assets managed by the two companies.

As a result of the merger, KNPC’s share capital was increased by an amount equivalent to the book value of KIPIC’s assets, bringing its total capital to approximately KWD 2.632 billion.

The legal team at Meysan was led by Partner Abdulaziz Al-Bisher, with the participation of Partner Mohammed Abdulwahid. This milestone further demonstrates Meysan’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional legal services that support major mergers, acquisitions, and strategic expansion initiatives for leading companies across Kuwait and the region, particularly in the energy sector, in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism and legal excellence.

Commenting on the occasion, Partner Abdulaziz Al-Bisher said: “The successful merger of KIPIC and KNPC reflects Meysan’s deep understanding of our clients’ objectives and our proactive ability to anticipate and address all legal requirements. This enabled us to provide comprehensive legal support with the highest levels of professionalism, precision, and quality.”

Meysan delivers innovative, high-quality legal services through a team of highly experienced legal professionals. Over the past decade, the firm’s partners have advised a broad range of local companies, multinational corporations, and financial institutions on some of the region’s most significant mergers and acquisitions. Meysan has consistently distinguished itself by successfully advising on complex regional and international transactions.

Today, Meysan is recognized as one of the few law firms in the region with the depth of expertise, capabilities, and resources required to provide sophisticated, high-quality legal advice. The firm has received numerous prestigious industry recognitions, including awards from IFLR (International Financial Law Review), recognition as a leading regional law firm, and ranking as Kuwait Law Firm of the Year by Chambers several times over the past 10 years.