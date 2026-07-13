Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – SAL Logistics Services, a national leader in cargo handling, logistics solutions, and supply chain management, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with King Salman Energy City Dry Port (SPARK Logistics), contributing to the development of the logistics ecosystem in the Kingdom.

The MoU establishes a general framework for cooperation between both parties to explore joint opportunities across logistics services, supply chains, and industrial sectors. It reflects the commitment of both sides to enhancing operational integration, supporting industrial and logistics development, and contributing to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

SPARK is one of the leading integrated industrial cities in the Eastern Province, featuring a logistics zone and dry port that connect its industrial community to regional and global trade networks. The MoU brings together SAL’s expertise in cargo handling and integrated logistics services with SPARK’s advanced industrial and logistics ecosystem, creating shared value and supporting the Kingdom’s economic development goals.

Under this MoU, both parties will work to study cooperation opportunities in logistics services, supply chain solutions, and integrated services, while exploring areas of operational integration to support industrial and logistics projects. The scope of cooperation also includes exploring opportunities to provide warehousing and transportation services.

This MoU reaffirms SAL’s commitment to building strategic partnerships that strengthen integration between the logistics and industrial sectors in the Kingdom. It also supports the expanding role of logistics services as an enabler of industrial and commercial growth, further reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for trade, transport, and logistics under Saudi Vision 2030.