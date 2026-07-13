Jeddah, Saudi Arabia- AROYA Cruises, the first Arabian cruise line, has launched a redesigned website to enhance its distinctive guest experience across every stage of the journey.

The website now brings planning, booking, check-in, guest services and personalisation into a connected guest-facing digital ecosystem. Linked with AROYA’s booking system, CRM and wider operational systems, it supports a more consistent experience across every guest touchpoint, including web, mobile, kiosks and digital signage.

Sture Myrmell, President of AROYA Cruises, commented: “Our refreshed website opens the door to smoother discovery and planning, making each step of the guest journey simpler, more personal and more connected. It reflects the attention to detail that defines the AROYA experience and our commitment to shaping a cruise experience built around the preferences of today’s guests.”

Available globally at aroya.com in English and Arabic, the new website simplifies the way guests discover, plan and book a voyage. Reservations can now be completed in fewer steps, while richer content brings destinations, onboard experiences, dining, entertainment and shore excursions to life, helping guests explore and personalise their journey with greater ease.

Once a trip is booked, the website becomes a personal planning companion. Guests can manage their reservations, complete check-in online ahead of arrival, and access their guest profile - all in one place. Fully responsive across desktop, tablet and mobile, the platform delivers a consistent experience on any device.

The launch reflects AROYA Cruises’ focus on building a digital experience that complements its distinctive onboard offering and supports a more informed, personalised and convenient journey across ship and shore.

For more information, visit aroya.com/en.

AROYA Cruises

AROYA Cruises is the first Arabian cruise line, launched in June 2023 by Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund portfolio company. The cruise line began operations in December 2024 and was developed in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s ambition to become a leading global tourism destination. AROYA offers immersive, year-round voyages designed to deliver a Remarkably Arabian experience at sea.

Its flagship vessel, AROYA, offers 1,678 cabins, 12 restaurants, 17 lounges and cafés and 20 entertainment venues, alongside Blossom by AROYA wellness and sports facilities and one of the largest kids’ zones in the cruise industry. The ship also features Khuzama, AROYA’s VIP experience designed for guests seeking a more exclusive stay with elevated personalised service. AROYA sails seasonally across the Red Sea, the Arabian Gulf and the Mediterranean.

For more information or updates about AROYA Cruises, please visit aroya.com/en or contact aroyapress@bursonglobal.co