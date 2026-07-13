Saudi Arabia – Jozo, a Saudi-based real estate investment platform, has received Sharia certification from Shariyah Review Bureau ("SRB") for its real estate fractional ownership platform. Through its platform, Jozo enables investors to own fractional ownership in residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate by dividing property ownership into digital shares, making real estate investment more accessible while maintaining transparency and regulatory compliance.

Fractional ownership of real-world assets are increasingly transforming how investors access real estate investments. By enabling ownership to be divided into smaller, investable units, these models are improving accessibility, enhancing market participation, and creating new opportunities for capital formation. As Saudi Arabia continues to foster innovation under Vision 2030, regulated digital platforms are playing an important role in expanding investment opportunities across the Kingdom's real estate sector. Commenting on the certification, Naif Bin Saidan, Director of Real Estate Asset Management at Jozo, said: "Traditional real estate investment often requires significant capital, limiting access for many investors. Jozo was established to make property ownership more inclusive by enabling investors to acquire fractional ownership in carefully selected real estate assets through a secure digital platform. By combining technology with a regulated investment framework, we are providing investors with a transparent and efficient way to participate in income-generating real estate opportunities."

Jozo engaged Shariyah Review Bureau to independently assess and certify its investment structure, ensuring that the platform's ownership model, asset selection process, and income distribution framework operate in accordance with recognized Islamic finance principles. Naif Bin Saidan added: "Sharia compliance is fundamental to building investor confidence in our platform. Working with SRB provides independent assurance that our investment framework has been structured in accordance with established Sharia principles, enabling investors to participate in real estate opportunities with greater confidence."

Shariyah Review Bureau, licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has been providing Sharia advisory, certification, Sharia Supervisory Board, and audit services for more than twenty years. Today, SRB supports banks, investment firms, insurance companies, fintechs, digital asset platforms, and blockchain-based financial solutions across multiple jurisdictions, helping institutions develop innovative products that comply with internationally recognized Sharia standards.

Commenting on the collaboration, Yasser S. Dahlawi, Founder and CEO of Shariyah Review Bureau, said: "Real estate has long been one of the most established asset classes in Islamic finance, and technology is now redefining how investors access it. Fractional ownership supported potential to broaden participation while preserving the principles of genuine asset ownership and transparency. We are pleased to support Jozo in bringing a Sharia-compliant investment framework to the market and look forward to contributing to the continued development of innovative and ethical investment solutions across the Kingdom."

For more information on Jozo, you can address 'Naif Bin Saidan' n.saidan@jozo.sa. For all Shari’a Advisory related queries, you can contact hashim@shariyah.com.