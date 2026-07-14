MUSCAT: BankDhofar - The second-largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of branch network - has announced the launch of a seasonal short-term loan campaign designed to support customers with personal expenses and travel plans during the July to August travel period, offering flexible financing solutions at highly competitive, segment-based interest rates.

The limited-time campaign aims to provide short-term financing options with repayment tenures ranging from 6 to 12 months. The initiative is tailored to meet rising demand for Personal and travel-related spending during the summer season, as families and individuals across Oman prepare for Summer activities and personal commitments.

Under the campaign, BankDhofar is offering differentiated pricing across three key customer segments. Mass customers will benefit from a special rate of 3.49%, while clients under the Al Rifaa segment will be offered a reduced rate of 3.25%. The bank’s premium Al Riadah segment will enjoy the most competitive rate of 2.99%, reflecting its focus on rewarding high-value and long-standing customer relationships.

The campaign targets a broad base of customers, including individuals planning summer travel, new customers transferring their salaries to BankDhofar, and existing clients eligible for fresh personal financing. It also places particular emphasis on premium banking segments, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to delivering differentiated value propositions across its customer tiers.

BankDhofar Stated that the initiative is part of its broader strategy to enhance customer experience through seasonally relevant financial solutions that align with lifestyle needs. By introducing Short-term loans.

For personal expenses and travel during peak summer months, the bank aims to support customers in managing Their financial commitments more conveniently while maintaining flexibility.

The offering is poised to appeal strongly to salary earners and families seeking structured repayment options for Personal and travel expenses, including airfare, accommodations, and seasonal spending, without the need to dip into long-term savings.

The campaign reflects BankDhofar’s ongoing focus on innovation in retail banking and its commitment to delivering tailored credit solutions that respond to evolving customer behavior patterns.

The short-term loan campaign is available for a limited period only during the July and August peak season. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest BankDhofar branch for more details on eligibility criteria, documentation requirements, and loan approval processes.

With this initiative, BankDhofar continues to strengthen its position as a customer-centric financial institution, offering practical and timely solutions that enhance lifestyle convenience while supporting responsible borrowing.