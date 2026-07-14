Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) continues to expand its international outreach, hosting over a dozen delegation engagements so far this year as interest in Ras Al Khaimah’s business environment continues to rise. The latest visits brought diplomatic, government and business representatives closer to the emirate’s investment landscape, sector opportunities and wider support ecosystem.

The most recent engagements included diplomatic, government and business representatives from Belarus, Ghana, India, Belgium, Latin American and Caribbean countries, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and Italy. Through these visits, RAKEZ provided a platform for focused dialogue, market introductions and direct engagement with Ras Al Khaimah’s business community.

The delegations explored Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a competitive base for companies looking to enter or expand in the UAE and the wider region. Discussions touched on the emirate’s business-friendly environment, sector potential, ease of setting up, access to regional markets, and the support available through RAKEZ for companies across commercial, industrial and service-led activities. Several engagements also introduced first-time visitors to RAKEZ, offering them a closer understanding of the economic zone’s role in supporting business set-up, growth and market access.

The engagements also created opportunities to introduce visiting representatives to Ras Al Khaimah’s wider economic ecosystem, including the entities and partners that support investment, business growth and long-term market entry. For many international stakeholders, the visits served as a closer look at how the emirate is positioning itself as an accessible and cost-effective destination for investors, entrepreneurs and expanding companies. The visits reflected a range of interests, from exploring bilateral cooperation and future business delegations to understanding companies from their respective markets already operating in the UAE. Other discussions looked at resilience, adaptability and long-term development priorities, giving visiting representatives a clearer view of Ras Al Khaimah’s approach to sustainable economic growth.

The Italy-focused engagement also built on RAKEZ’s existing cooperation with B-CAD, supporting ongoing efforts to encourage Italian companies and investors to explore opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “The number and diversity of delegations engaging with RAKEZ this year reflect the growing international interest in Ras Al Khaimah’s value proposition as a competitive, connected and supportive base for companies looking to grow. These visits are important because they create space for practical conversations around market access, sector opportunities and long-term cooperation. Through RAKEZ, delegations can engage directly with the wider ecosystem, understand the opportunities available, and build relationships that support future investment and collaboration.”

RAKEZ continues to play an active role in converting international dialogue into stronger business relationships. These engagements support the emirate’s efforts to attract companies, investors and institutions looking for a competitive base in the UAE with access to regional and global markets, while strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a destination for international companies seeking better global connectivity and sustainable growth opportunities.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar,

Public Relations & Events Manager,

RAKEZ

Phone: +971 7 2077173;

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.