ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- The Rock-It Company (Rock-It), one of the world’s leading providers of specialist logistics for time-critical and high-value sectors across live events and luxury goods, has expanded its footprint in the UAE to Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). The expansion in the region brings Rock-It’s portfolio of renowned brands to the UAE capital to support Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a world-leading destination for luxury experiences, cultural attractions, and global events, while reinforcing the emirate’s position as a regional re-export hub and advanced logistics base.

Through the collaboration, Rock-It seeks to develop world-class bonded storage and logistics facilities designed to serve the group’s five core end markets: sports, live entertainment, fine art, film & television, and luxury automotive. Once complete, Rock-It’s facilities will deliver secure, climate-controlled environments and bespoke handling solutions for high-value assets in Abu Dhabi, enabling clients to host, store, and manage global productions, exhibitions, and luxury collections with world-class precision in the capital.

More broadly, Rock-It’s presence in the capital will support Abu Dhabi’s Automotive Programme Strategy and advance the emirate’s wider economic diversification agenda by enhancing capabilities in advanced logistics, creative industries, and high-value exports. By utilising Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure, connectivity, and streamlined regulatory framework, Rock-It expects that its expansion will enable frictionless cross-border operations and further establish the capital as a strategic logistics and cultural trade hub.

“Abu Dhabi’s growth as a centre for sport, art, and entertainment aligns perfectly with Rock-It’s global expertise,” said Daniel Rosenthal, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Rock-It Company. “Our expansion into the capital allows us to offer our clients – from major sporting events and film productions to luxury car manufacturers and art institutions – seamless, end-to-end logistics delivered to the highest international standards.”

James McSweeney, Managing Director of The Rock-It Company in the Middle East, said: “Having operated in this region for 18 years, I have seen Abu Dhabi’s transformation first-hand. The pace of development is impressive, but what really convinced us was the calibre of the partners involved and the seriousness of the ambition here. That is why we are bringing the strength of our specialist brands to Abu Dhabi.”

Mohammad Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “Abu Dhabi is strengthening its position as a globally connected trade and specialised logistics hub by supporting industries where precision, reliability and speed are critical. As global supply chains become increasingly specialised and time-sensitive, demand is growing for logistics partners with the expertise to handle high-value and complex assets. Rock-It's expertise in transporting these valuable assets, from luxury and performance vehicles to live entertainment and fine art, enhances our capabilities and reinforces Abu Dhabi's attractiveness as the preferred gateway for global brands serving regional and international markets.”

Building on its established presence in Dubai, the new Rock-It facility in Abu Dhabi will unite the group’s specialist brands under one regional hub in the capital, including Rock-it Cargo (live touring), Rock-It’s divisions dedicated to Sports, Experiential and Productions, DIETL By Rock-It (fine art and museum logistics), and CARS By Rock-It (luxury and performance automotive). Collectively, these brands and other expanded services across the Rock-It portfolio will offer fully integrated, white-glove services across the UAE and wider Middle East. Rock-It believes this expansion to Abu Dhabi will be a complement to its longstanding presence in Dubai and help deepen its collaboration with partners across the UAE.

The expansion is also designed to support job creation, knowledge transfer and development of UAE-based talent in specialised logistics roles, contributing to Abu Dhabi’s efforts to build local capabilities in high-skill, globally relevant industries.

About The Rock-It Company

The Rock-It Company (formerly Global Critical Logistics) is a global leader in mission-critical specialty logistics, trusted to move irreplaceable assets and power extraordinary moments across Live Events and Luxury Goods. Built on a 47-year legacy, Rock-It delivers multimodal freight forwarding, event logistics planning, specialised packing and storage, customs and ATA carnet services, insurance, on-site support, and more.

Rock-It manages the logistics behind concert touring, major sporting events, broadcast productions, film and media, corporate events, experiential activations, rapid response and infrastructure, and the transport and protection of fine art, rare automobiles, and other priceless collections. With access across 160+ countries and with more than 10,000 missions each year, Rock-It serves a diverse list of partners including the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, RM Sotheby’s, leading hypercar OEMs, multiple Olympic committees, leagues and federations, and other leading brands across the globe.

About ADIO

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on supporting tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae

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*Source: AETOSWire

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