Muscat: Sharakah, Oman’s leading SME development company, in collaboration with the UNIDO Investment and Technology Promotion Office in Bahrain, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Economic Development Board (EDB) and Export Bahrain , recently organized a webinar titled “Strengthening Trade Relations Between SMEs in the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

The virtual event brought together more than 70 entrepreneurs, business owners, exporters, importers, and representatives from SME support organizations in both countries to explore opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment. The webinar served as a platform to strengthen business connections, improve understanding of market opportunities, and provide practical guidance on the regulatory and commercial frameworks governing trade between Oman and Bahrain.

The webinar was spearheaded by Sharakah Investment Manager Ms. Umaima Al Ghadani to facilitate and direct the discussion which featured; expert presentations by Dr Hashem Hussein, Head UNIDO ITPO Bahrain addressed the importance of promotion and creating linkages between SMEs to achieve sustainable industrial development; Ms. Shaikha Al Fadhel, who highlighted Bahrain’s SME strategy, policies, and support initiatives; Mr Bader Ali, who discussed business establishment opportunities and market entry for SMEs in Bahrain; Ms Rabab Khalaf, who presented export opportunities and tools that support entry into the Bahraini market; and Mr Issa Murad, who shared the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s strategy for supporting SMEs.

From Oman, Ms. Rawan Al Nazwani presented opportunities for business establishment and market entry for SMEs in the Sultanate, while Ms. Lubna Al Harthy highlighted export opportunities for SMEs in Oman and pathways for entering international markets. The event concluded with an interactive panel discussion and Q&A session, providing participants with the opportunity to engage directly with experts and representatives from the participating organizations.

Commenting on the success of the webinar, Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, Chief Executive Officer of Sharakah, said, “Creating stronger commercial links between neighboring markets is essential for the continued growth of SMEs. This webinar has equipped entrepreneurs with valuable market knowledge, practical guidance, and direct access to key stakeholders, helping them explore new export opportunities and build partnerships that extend beyond national borders.”

Dr. Hashim Hussein stressed that, “Strengthening regional cooperation is fundamental to enabling SMEs to compete and grow in an increasingly interconnected marketplace. This initiative has brought together the right partners to exchange knowledge, address common challenges, and create new opportunities for collaboration between businesses in Bahrain and Oman.”

The webinar forms part of the participating organizations’ shared commitment to strengthening economic cooperation between Oman and Bahrain by supporting SMEs with greater access to market intelligence, business networks, and cross-border opportunities.

Through initiatives such as this, Sharakah continues to foster strategic partnerships that help Omani SMEs expand their reach, enhance their competitiveness, and contribute to sustainable economic development.

About Sharakah

Sharakah, among Oman’s first SME development initiatives has been fostering the entrepreneurial spirit since 1998 when it was incorporated by Royal Decree No. (76/98). Since its inception, Sharakah has provided support to a substantial number of projects in different sectors through awareness, training programs, financial support, consultation services and more. Playing a strategic role in the SMEs ecosystem in the Sultanate and making a positive impact is Sharakah’s vision, and its strategies revolve around the objectives of benefitting the Omani SME sector.

Contact

Mohammed Al Farsi

Marketing Specialist

Email: info@sharakah.om

Phone: 24479300

WhatsApp: 00968 99793979