Muscat: InterContinental Muscat has received the Green Key Certification, reinforcing its commitment to responsible hospitality, environmental stewardship and modern luxury experiences in the Sultanate of Oman.

The international certification recognises tourism and hospitality establishments that demonstrate strong standards in environmental responsibility and sustainable operations. For InterContinental Muscat, the achievement reflects a focused, hotel-wide effort to integrate sustainability into daily operations while continuing to deliver the warm service, comfort and refined experiences for which the property is known.

The milestone also comes at an important moment in the hotel’s journey, as InterContinental Muscat prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year. Long regarded as one of Oman’s iconic luxury hotels, the property continues to evolve with the needs of today’s travellers, combining its distinguished legacy with a future-facing approach to responsible hospitality.

The certification is aligned with IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Journey to Tomorrow initiative, the group’s responsible business plan focused on creating positive change for people, communities and the planet. InterContinental Muscat is the second IHG hotel among nine IHG properties in Oman to receive the Green Key Certification, further reflecting IHG’s growing sustainability commitment in the country.

As part of its sustainability journey, the hotel has strengthened initiatives across energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction, recycling and responsible sourcing. Key measures include the elimination of single-use plastics across several guest touchpoints, systems to reduce food waste, solar-powered outdoor lighting, eco-conscious guest amenities, reduced paper use through digital communication, and the use of locally sourced Omani ingredients across its dining experiences. The hotel has also placed strong emphasis on community engagement, colleague training and internal sustainability awareness.

Speaking on the achievement, Sebastian Thomas, General Manager, InterContinental Muscat, said, “The Green Key Certification is a proud milestone for InterContinental Muscat. For nearly five decades, the hotel has been part of Oman’s hospitality story, welcoming generations of guests with elegance, warmth and care. As we look ahead to our 50th anniversary next year, this recognition reinforces our belief that modern luxury must also be responsible luxury. It reflects our team’s commitment to exceptional guest experiences, while making conscious choices for the environment, our community and the future of travel in Oman.”

Viji Kunjachan, CHFE, Area Director of Engineering, IHG Oman, said, “Sustainability at InterContinental Muscat is driven by practical, team-wide action across every area of the hotel. From energy and water management to recycling, food waste reduction, responsible maintenance practices and solar-powered lighting, each initiative supports a more efficient and sustainable operation. Our focus is to keep improving through measurable action, colleague education and innovation, ensuring sustainability remains embedded in how we design, maintain and operate our hotels.”

Building on its legacy as a landmark luxury address in Muscat, InterContinental Muscat will continue to invest in sustainable practices that support guests, colleagues, the local community and the environment.