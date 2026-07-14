Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar and PureHealth have entered a strategic partnership to design and deliver health longevity-focused communities that embed technology, health, and wellness into every aspect of daily life.

One of the first-of-its-kind, the collaboration combines PureHealth’s leadership in healthcare and health longevity science with Aldar’s expertise in creating integrated, human-centric master planned communities, establishing a new model for wellness-driven living environments. The partnership supports the UAE’s ambition to become a global hub for health longevity, and sustainable living, in line with national initiatives such as the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and Abu Dhabi’s Longevity and Precision Medicine Declaration.

Through this agreement, Aldar and PureHealth will explore innovative ways to integrate wellness and preventive care into the fabric of communities, from the design of homes and neighbourhoods to everyday experiences that promote long-term wellbeing. By combining PureHealth’s clinical insight with Aldar’s data-driven approach to community development, the partnership aims to translate longevity science into practical, scalable solutions that enhance quality of life and support healthier, more connected communities.

Rashed AlQubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said: “This strategic partnership with Aldar represents a significant milestone in our mission to integrate health into every aspect of daily life. Supported by PureHealth’s Pura Clinic – the region’s centre for precision health and health longevity science – we are enabling individuals to take charge of their health with advanced air quality systems and smart beds, to smart mirrors, offering real-time contactless health insights. This collaboration is a strong example of cross-sector innovation that aligns with national goals for population health and health longevity.”

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development, said: “Our partnership with PureHealth reflects a shared belief that wellbeing must be built into the places we call home. At Aldar, we see wellness as a defining principle of how we plan, design, and operate our destinations. Together with PureHealth, we are creating communities that enable people to live healthier, longer, and more connected lives, while advancing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global benchmark for sustainable, human-centric communities.”

The partnership will also create opportunities for joint research, knowledge exchange, and outcome measurement, supporting both organisations’ broader commitment to innovation, evidence-based decision-making, and long-term community wellbeing. As the partnership evolves, Aldar and PureHealth will assess opportunities to introduce pilot initiatives across selected communities and assets, helping to inform future approaches that bring together healthcare, technology, and the built environment.

Globally, people spend up to 90 per cent of their time indoors, making the built environment a critical factor in long-term health – particularly in hot climates such as the UAE. Factors such as indoor air quality, safe water, access to daylight, and exposure to greenery are key contributors to wellbeing. By designing infrastructure with health longevity in mind, Aldar and PureHealth aim to shape environments that foster wellness and community resilience.

Through connecting healthcare with real estate, the partnership will enhance the quality of life, improve health outcomes, and create long-term community and economic value, reinforcing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a global hub for life sciences, innovation, and sustainable living.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - The largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

The largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 47 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com.