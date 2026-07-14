Dubai, UAE: Sanofi today announced that UAE health authorities have approved expanded indications for an immunomodulatory therapy in Type 1 diabetes, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of care for one of the most complex autoimmune conditions affecting children, adolescents, and adults.

This accelerated approval, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading healthcare hub in the Middle East, significantly broadens the scope of proactive care for younger populations. The therapy is now officially approved to delay the onset of Stage 3 Type 1 diabetes in children as young as one year of age and introduces a revolutionary capability of delaying the decline in endogenous insulin production in pediatric patients aged 8 to 17 years who have been recently diagnosed with Stage 3.

Representing one of the most significant advancement in Type 1 Diabetes care since the discovery of insulin, this disease modifying treatment fundamentally shifts the medical approach from reactive symptom management to active disease interception.

While insulin remains essential and life sustaining for people living with Type 1 diabetes, the ability to intervene earlier in the autoimmune process introduces a fundamentally different ambition for care, not only managing the disease, but helping to delay its clinical progression.

“This milestone represents a meaningful step forward for Type 1 diabetes care in the UAE. It reflects the country’s continued commitment to bringing scientific progress closer to patients and families, while supporting a more proactive approach to chronic disease management,” said Lama Saleh, General Manager Greater Gulf, General Medicines at Sanofi. “We are proud to contribute to this important shift, working alongside the healthcare community to establish a new, proactive standard of care that actively anticipates the disease, protects beta cell function, and fundamentally enhances the quality of life for both patients and families across the UAE.”

Supported by a world class medical infrastructure, the UAE is decisively leading the region in proactive disease management. This approval not only accelerates access to pioneering science but ensures that the local healthcare ecosystem is fully equipped to shift Type 1 diabetes care from an era of reaction to one of active interception.

About Sanofi:

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people’s lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.

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