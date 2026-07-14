Dubai, UAE – Nasdaq Dubai today welcomed the listing of a USD 300 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Perpetual Sukuk issued by Ajman Bank marking the Bank’s first capital securities transaction.

The USD 300 Million Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Non-Call 5.5-year Sukuk was structured under a Mudaraba arrangement and carried a profit rate of 6.50 percent.

The Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Sukuk supports Ajman Bank's strategy by strengthening its regulatory capital base and diversifying its funding sources. It builds on the Bank's inaugural senior Sukuk issuance last year, reflecting its continued engagement with the capital markets.

The transaction attracted strong investors demand with orderbook peaked at over USD 500 million, excluding Joint Lead Manager interest, representing approximately 1.7x oversubscription. Geographically, 89% of the Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Sukuk was allocated to investors from the MENA region, with the remaining 11% allocated to international investors across the UK, Europe and Asia.

Commemorating the listing, Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai in the presence of Hamed Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), said: “The continued demand for Sukuk reflects their important role in supporting the capital requirements of financial institutions across the region. The listing of Ajman Bank's inaugural Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Sukuk reinforces Nasdaq Dubai's role in providing issuers with access to a broad regional and international investor base.”

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: “We are pleased with the successful issuance and listing of our inaugural Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai, which marks another important milestone in Ajman Bank’s capital markets journey. The strong response from investors reflects the confidence placed in Ajman Bank’s strategy, financial strength, and the opportunities presented by the UAE’s dynamic economy. This transaction strengthens our capital position, diversifies our funding sources, and supports our continued focus on sustainable growth while creating long-term value for our stakeholders.

Ajman Bank now has USD 800 million in Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai. With this listing, the total value of outstanding Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached USD 98 billion, while the total value of outstanding debt securities listed on the exchange has surpassed USD 140 billion across 174 listings, reinforcing Nasdaq Dubai's position as one of the world's leading venues for Sukuk issuance.

About Nasdaq Dubai:

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS). The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

For further information, please contact:

Noora Al Soori

Communications and Public Relations

Dubai Financial Market

E: nalsoori@dfm.ae

Shruti Choudhury

Associate Director

Edelman Smithfield

E: dfmedelmansmithfield@edelman.com