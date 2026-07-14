Cairo: MetLife has launched its new official application, MetLife MyLife, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of the company’s service offerings. The launch reflects MetLife’s continued commitment to its digital transformation strategy, which is focused on enhancing operational efficiency, empowering clients at every stage of their journey, and elevating the quality of services provided within the life insurance sector.

Representing a fully integrated digital platform, the new application provides a comprehensive suite of services, enabling clients to access all their insurance documents in one place, review detailed information on coverage and investment balances, upload annual data, and monitor the performance of funds linked to their policies. It also allows clients to submit service requests digitally through a seamless and user-friendly experience.

The MetLife MyLife application also enables customers to track outstanding premium payments and settle them instantly through the platform. In addition, customers can view premium amounts, due dates, and payment history, providing them with greater visibility into their insurance obligations while reducing the need for traditional procedures that require visits to the company’s branches.

Haitham Taher, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of MetLife Egypt, said: “The launch of the MetLife MyLife application marks a significant milestone in the evolution of our service delivery channels, enabling customers to manage their policies more quickly and efficiently. This not only enhances the overall customer experience but also expands the range of digital services accessible through mobile devices.”

Taher also stated that the new application streamlines insurance processes through a fully integrated digital platform that reduces reliance on paperwork, enables transactions to be completed more efficiently, and upholds the highest standards of security and reliability.

He further noted that transitioning to the electronic submission of service requests streamlines transaction processing, enhances operational efficiency across both the company and its customer base, and ultimately contributes to improved service quality and higher productivity.

The launch of the new application seamlessly integrate banking services with insurance solutions, enabling bank customers to efficiently manage their insurance policies and access a comprehensive range of services through a unified digital experience.

The application also provides retail customers with greater flexibility and independence in managing their insurance needs through secure, user-friendly digital channels that align with evolving market trends and customer expectations.

The launch of MetLife MyLife reflects MetLife’s commitment to enhancing customer experience and delivering more efficient and flexible services as part of its comprehensive digital transformation strategy. This strategy is focused on simplifying processes, modernizing customer engagement channels, and building a more competitive and responsive insurance ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of the market.

About MetLife

MetLife is one of the leading providers of insurance solutions locally and globally. MetLife Life Insurance Company (formerly the Pharaonic American Life Insurance Company – MetLife Alico) was established in Egypt in 1997 and was the first life insurance company to enter the Egyptian market with a significant contribution from an international life insurance company. For nearly 30 years, MetLife’s achievements in the Egyptian market have demonstrated its ability to provide and distribute life, accident and health, and medical insurance, retirement planning, and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers.

MetLife Life Insurance Company (an Egyptian Joint Stock Company) is subject to the supervision and control of the Financial Regulatory Authority under license No. (10) issued on January 7, 1997, and is registered under Commercial Registration No. (35103). For inquiries or complaints, please contact us on 19097.