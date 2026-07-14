Manama, Bahrain – This week’s BD 100 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 101%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 16th July 2026, and the maturity date is 15th July 2027.

The weighted average rate of interest is 5.52% compared to 5.34% of the previous issue on 18th June 2026.

The approximate average price for the issue was 94.717% with the lowest accepted price being 94.595%.

This is issue No. 142 (ISIN BH0005U247C9) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.