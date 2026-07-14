DUBAI, UAE: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, today announced a new strategic distribution partnership with Mindware, a leading value-added distributor in the Middle East and Africa. Through the agreement, Mindware will serve as a strategic distribution partner for Rapid7 across the United Arab Emirates, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, and Bahrain, helping accelerate partner growth, expand customer access to modern cybersecurity operations, and support the region's rapidly evolving digital economy.

The partnership marks another important milestone in Rapid7's continued investment across the Middle East and reinforces its commitment to supporting organizations as they strengthen cyber resilience, modernize security operations, and navigate an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape.

As the Middle East continues to accelerate its digital transformation agenda, organizations are seeking integrated cybersecurity solutions that reduce operational complexity while improving visibility, resilience, and response. Together, Rapid7 and Mindware will help organizations address these challenges by combining Rapid7's AI-powered cybersecurity operations platform with Mindware's extensive regional channel ecosystem, technical expertise, and value-added services.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enabling partners with the technology, expertise, and support needed to deliver measurable security outcomes for customers, while creating new opportunities for sustainable growth across the region.

"Rapid7 has protected organizations across the Middle East for more than a decade, and today hundreds of the region's leading enterprises and government entities rely on us," said Gopan Sivasankaran, Regional Director – Middle East & Africa, Rapid7. "Last year we launched a locally hosted, DESC-certified instance, and we continue to invest heavily on the ground, a reflection of how strategically important this region is to us. This partnership marks the next phase: bringing modern security operations to the region at scale, from preemptive MDR to continuous threat exposure management. Mindware's regional reach and partner ecosystem make them the right partner to extend these capabilities and strengthen cyber resilience across the market."

Through the partnership, Rapid7 and Mindware will work together to strengthen the regional cybersecurity ecosystem by investing in partner recruitment, technical enablement, joint marketing initiatives, and go-to-market programs designed to help organizations simplify security operations and improve cyber resilience.

The collaboration will also support managed security service providers (MSSPs), value-added resellers, systems integrators, and enterprise partners looking to expand their cybersecurity capabilities while helping customers address increasingly complex attack surfaces and evolving operational challenges.

"Organizations are looking for security solutions that not only protect their environments but also enable innovation and growth,” said Nicholas Argyrides, Vice President - Gulf and East Africa, Mindware. "Our collaboration with Rapid7 reflects a shared vision of making advanced cybersecurity more accessible across the region, empowering partners and customers with the tools, intelligence, and expertise needed to stay ahead of evolving threats."

Rapid7's AI-powered cybersecurity operations platform brings together exposure management, threat detection, response, and managed services capabilities into a unified platform designed to help organizations reduce risk and respond faster to cyber threats. Combined with Mindware's deep market knowledge, established partner relationships, and regional enablement capabilities, the partnership will help organizations across the region accelerate adoption of modern security operations with confidence while supporting national digital transformation initiatives.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, trusted to advance organizations' cyber resilience. Open and extensible, the Rapid7 Command Platform integrates security data, enriching it with AI, threat intelligence, and 25 years of expertise and innovation to reduce risk and disrupt attackers.

As a recognized leader in preemptive managed detection and response (MDR), Rapid7 unifies exposure and detection to transform the cybersecurity operations of more than 11,500 customers worldwide.

For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 7,500 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions, AI technologies, and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, storage, and artificial intelligence solutions. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, AI enablement, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers in both traditional IT and emerging AI landscapes.

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