Jeddah: Manazel Al Naqaa Limited Company and Marriott International announced the signing of an agreement to convert Shirvan Hotel City Yard Jeddah into an Autograph Collection Hotel. The property will undergo a brand positioning process, visual identity development and selected enhancement works ahead of its anticipated opening as an Autograph Collection Hotel in December 2026. The hotel will remain operational during the transition period.

On behalf of the ownership of Shirvan Hotel, Mr. Khalid and Mr. Ayman, “We are excited to begin this new chapter for Shirvan Hotel in collaboration with Marriott International. Shirvan Hotel was created as a characterful Jeddah address, inspired by Saudi hospitality, local culture and the social energy of City Yard. Joining Autograph Collection Hotels is an exciting evolution for the property and reflects our ambition to position Shirvan as one of Jeddah’s most memorable lifestyle hotels for local, regional and international guests.”

“Saudi Arabia remains a key growth market for Marriott International, and we continue to see strong momentum across the Kingdom’s hospitality landscape,” said Talal Yousif, Senior Director, Development – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait, Marriott International. “The signing of the Autograph Collection Hotel with Manazel Al Naqaa Limited Company reflects our ongoing focus on expanding our portfolio with distinctive properties. We look forward to further strengthening our presence in Jeddah and contributing to the evolution of the city’s hospitality offering.”

Shirvan Hotel is a boutique hotel located within City Yard, a mixed-use plaza in the upscale Al Rawdah district. Upon joining Autograph Collection Hotels, the hotel is expected to feature 113 rooms and suites, alongside a selection of dining venues, wellness facilities, meeting spaces, a fitness center and swimming pool. The hotel will be part of a fully integrated lifestyle destination, bringing together hospitality, dining, retail and social experiences within a contemporary urban setting.

City Yard has been designed as a lively urban destination with a central plaza, interior street and generous outdoor spaces that encourage guests and the local community to relax, work, exercise, socialize, stay and dine. The development features landscaped open areas, water features, pedestrian-friendly spaces and a strong food and beverage offering, creating a sense of place rooted in Jeddah’s hospitality and modern urban lifestyle.

The hotel is located in the Al Rawdah district and offers convenient access to key commercial, lifestyle and cultural areas of Jeddah, as well as King Abdulaziz International Airport. The property is known for its low-rise architecture, sandstone-clad façade, warm interiors, open-air spaces and contemporary Saudi-inspired design, with experiences extending across boutique accommodation, dining, wellness and social venues.

Autograph Collection Hotels currently features over 365 hotels globally. Each hotel is a product of passion and a personal realization of its individual founder’s vision, making each hotel singular and special. Hand-selected for their inherent craft, Autograph Collection hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint.

About Manazel Al Naqaa Limited Company / Pure House

Manazel Al Naqaa Limited Company, operating under the Pure House group, was established in 2019 with a vision to develop meaningful hospitality, dining and lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia. Since its inception, the company has been associated with the development and operation of a curated portfolio of concepts, including Alaaly, Kumar, Cabo Café, Baker & Spice and Masoub Naseeb, each contributing to the group’s growing presence in Jeddah’s hospitality and food and beverage landscape. Through Shirvan Hotel, Jeddah and the wider City Yard destination, the group has brought together boutique accommodation, contemporary Saudi-inspired design, curated dining, wellness and social experiences within a mixed-use lifestyle setting, reflecting its commitment to creating places with character, quality and a strong sense of local identity.

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 365 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 55 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.