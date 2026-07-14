Introduces the Heart Failure Nurse Education Program as the first initiative under the collaboration.

Dubai, UAE: Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world’s leading research-driven biopharmaceutical companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aster DM Healthcare, region’s leading integrated healthcare provider, to collaborate on initiatives that strengthen medical education, patient engagement and disease awareness across Cardio-Renal-Metabolic (CRM) diseases in the UAE.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both organizations, including Rahul Kadavakolu, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Aster DM Healthcare, representing Aster DM Healthcare, and Ousama Alhaj, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma, Near East and UAE, and Ghaleb Al Ahdab, Head of Public and Government Affairs, Near East and UAE, representing Boehringer Ingelheim.

The strategic collaboration reflects a shared commitment to improving patient outcomes through education, prevention and innovation. By combining Aster DM Healthcare's integrated healthcare ecosystem with Boehringer Ingelheim's expertise in Cardio-Renal-Metabolic diseases, the partnership aims to enhance clinical knowledge, empower patients, and support earlier intervention through awareness and screening initiatives.

Dr. Malathi Arshanapalai, Group Chief Medical Officer and Group Chief Quality Officer – Aster DM Healthcare, said:

"At Aster, we believe that meaningful partnerships are instrumental in advancing healthcare. Our collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim reflects our shared commitment to empowering healthcare professionals, improving patient education, and promoting earlier intervention through awareness and screening. By working together, we hope to drive better health outcomes and make a lasting impact on patients living with Cardio-Renal-Metabolic diseases across the region."

Ousama Alhaj, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma, Near East and UAE, Boehringer Ingelheim said: “Transforming lives for generations is at the heart of everything we do at Boehringer Ingelheim. As the burden of Cardio-Renal-Metabolic diseases continues to grow, it is becoming increasingly clear that these conditions cannot be addressed in isolation. Improving long-term outcomes requires a more interconnected approach—one that brings together healthcare providers, industry and patients to strengthen prevention, enable earlier intervention and deliver more coordinated care. Our collaboration with Aster DM Healthcare reflects this shared commitment and we hope to contribute to a more resilient healthcare ecosystem and create meaningful impact for patients and communities."

The collaboration also establishes a framework for future joint initiatives that leverage the strengths of both organizations to address the growing burden of chronic Cardio-Renal-Metabolic diseases. Through educational programs, patient-centered initiatives and preventive healthcare efforts, Boehringer Ingelheim aims to contribute to a more informed healthcare workforce, empowered patients, and healthier communities across the UAE and Jordan.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Around 54,500 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 124 clinics, and 333 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.