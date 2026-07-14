Manama, Bahrain: Namaa X, a Bahrain-based growth and organisational transformation platform, has completed its inaugural international delegation to Scotland.

Bringing together senior representatives from Bahrain, Oman and the UK, the four-day visit marks an important milestone in Namaa X's ambition to build a distinctive regional ecosystem for leadership development, organisational transformation and executive education across the GCC.

Increasingly, organisations require integrated capability rather than standalone programmes. Namaa X has been established to meet that need by bringing together institutions, academic partners and specialist expertise through a single ecosystem designed to address complex leadership and transformation priorities... This includes an exclusive strategic partnership with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) in Bahrain, specialist partners including Insights Learning and Development, and current and prospective academic partners including the University of St Andrews, the University of Aberdeen and Durham University. As a specialist capability partner, Insights plays a central role within the Namaa X ecosystem, bringing globally recognised expertise in self-awareness, communication, leadership development and team effectiveness to support stronger leaders, healthier cultures and more effective organisations across the GCC.

Together, these relationships support Namaa X’s four integrated pillars: Leadership & Learning; Diagnostics & Change Readiness; Innovation & Entrepreneurship; and Executive Education & Destination Learning, helping organisations move from insight to execution and from capability building to measurable impact.

Held from June 21–24, 2026 and led by Dr Dave Mackay, Chief Executive Officer of Namaa X, the delegation reinforced the strong and growing affiliation between Scotland and the GCC. The four-day discussions with the key institutions and current and prospective partners in Scotland such as Insights Learning and Development in Dundee, the University of St Andrews, the University of Aberdeen and Durham University, focused on longer-term academic collaboration, executive education pathways, destination learning experiences, research and knowledge exchange, and future partnership opportunities that can support leadership and organisational transformation across the GCC.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dave Mackay, Chief Executive Officer of Namaa X, said: “The Scotland delegation marks an important milestone in Namaa X’s regional growth strategy and in shaping a platform that is built around relevance, capability and measurable impact for organisations across the GCC. Our partnership with Insights is central to this approach, bringing globally recognised expertise in self-awareness, communication, leadership and team effectiveness into an ecosystem that also includes trusted regional institutions and leading academic partners. Together, we are creating practical pathways for organisations to strengthen leaders, improve team performance and support long-term organisational transformation.”

Dr Mackay also commented, “In Bahrain, our goals are aligned closely with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 priorities around human capital development, innovation, competitiveness and sustainable economic growth. We are committed to supporting the region’s leadership, learning and transformation agenda through partnerships that are credible, collaborative and built for long-term impact.”

Insights Chief Executive Officer Fiona Logan said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Namaa X to our global head office in Dundee, and to formalise our partnership that will extend our presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. She added, “It’s our ambition to continue to scale globally while building a world where people truly understand themselves and others. This partnership with Namaa X will extend the opportunity for organisations across the GCC to benefit from purposeful impact through learning and development.”

The delegation laid the foundation for Namaa X’s next phase of growth. Building on its strategic relationships with BIBF and Insights, together with its developing relationship with Riwaq Learning in Oman, Namaa X is strengthening a regional ecosystem that supports collaboration, programme delivery and commercial growth. For clients, it opens access to world-class expertise, specialist capabilities, academic collaboration and tailored solutions delivered through trusted regional and international partnerships. For strategic partners, it unlocks new opportunities for collaboration, knowledge exchange, joint programme development and market expansion. For Bahrain, Oman and the wider GCC, it strengthens the bridge between regional ambition and global expertise, supporting the development of future-ready leaders, higher-performing organisations and a more innovative, competitive knowledge economy.

About Namaa X

Namaa X is a growth and transformation platform based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, serving leaders and organisations across the GCC and beyond. Through a distinctive ecosystem of institutional partners, specialist capability partners and academic partners, and through its four integrated pillars of Leadership & Learning; Diagnostics & Change Readiness; Innovation & Entrepreneurship; and Executive Education & Destination Learning, Namaa X works with clients to design tailored solutions that strengthen leadership capability, organisational performance, innovation and workforce development.