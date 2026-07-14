Dubai, U.A.E. – The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the UAE Athletic Commission to strengthen athlete safety and elevate medical standards across professional boxing events in the UAE. Under the partnership, the Centre will serve as one of the Commission’s approved medical service providers for comprehensive pre-fight brain health and performance assessments.

All professional boxers competing in sanctioned UAE events are required to undergo a pre-fight MRI examination as part of the mandatory medical clearance process. In addition, athletes will have the option to undergo a broader, comprehensive brain health and performance assessment at the Centre. These optional assessments complement the mandatory MRI examination by providing additional objective neurological and performance data ahead of competition.

The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, uses advanced technologies and scientifically validated assessment protocols to evaluate cognitive function, reaction time, balance and other key indicators, supporting a more comprehensive understanding of an athlete’s brain health and more informed medical decision-making ahead of competition.

“This partnership represents an important milestone in our mission to advance brain health through innovation and science,” said Dr. Craig Cook, CEO of The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company. “Working alongside the UAE Athletic Commission, we are expanding access to proactive neurological assessment and giving athletes the opportunity to gain a more comprehensive understanding of their brain health and performance. This is about supporting and protecting fighters both inside and outside the ring.”

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to the highest international standards in athlete health and safety,” said Pat Fiacco, Boxing Commissioner, UAE Athletic Commission. “Making comprehensive assessment available alongside mandatory MRI examinations strengthens the integrity and professionalism of boxing in the UAE and sets a clear benchmark as the sport continues to grow across the region.”

The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, will begin offering these optional assessments to professional boxers competing in sanctioned UAE events later this year as one of the Commission’s approved medical service providers, with further details on referral and rollout to be announced.

For more information, visit www.braindubai.com

M+C Saatchi Group Middle East

Sydney Miranda, PR Manager

Email: sydney.miranda@mcsaatchi.com

About The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company

The Brain & Performance Centre is a global destination for brain health, using the world’s most advanced technologies to enhance cognitive and physical health in children and adults. Bespoke treatment programmes are centred around an advanced hyperbaric oxygen therapy protocol designed to heal the brain and body from the inside. Our state-of-the-art facility blends expert medical specialists with personalised care, helping clients achieve and maintain lasting cognitive and physical improvements.

For more information, visit www.braindubai.com

About the UAE Athletic Commission

The UAE Athletic Commission (UAEAC) is the regulatory body governing professional boxing within the United Arab Emirates. It operates under the legal framework of UAE Federal Law and applicable Emirates regulations. The Commission ensures the safety, integrity and fair competition of all licensed participants.