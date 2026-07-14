United Arab Emirates – There is a growing recognition of Nature-based Solutions (NbS) as one of the most effective approaches to addressing climate change, biodiversity loss, and community resilience. A study by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests that ecosystem conservation and restoration could deliver up to 37[MA1] % of the climate mitigation needed by 2030. Yet, despite this significant potential, investment in NbS remains well below the level required to achieve global climate, biodiversity and land restoration goals. In addition, many promising community led initiatives lack access to the technical expertise, strategic partnerships, and funding pathways required to scale their impact.

To help bridge this gap, Companies Creating Change (C3), announces the launch of the C3 Nature Impact Accelerator, in partnership with HSBC, a new programme designed to strengthen high-potential initiatives restoring critical ecosystems, advancing nature positive solutions, and building resilient communities across the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye (MENAT), and Southeast Asia.

David Ramos, Head of Philanthropy, HSBC, said:

“Nature is one of our strongest allies in tackling climate risk and building resilience but nature-based solutions need more funding. No single organisation can restore ecosystems at the pace and scale required, so this accelerator is about changing that equation together. We believe in the importance of backing high-potential, community-led initiatives across MENAT and Southeast Asia.”

The 10-week accelerator will support an initial cohort of 20 initiatives through intensive expert-led capacity building workshops focused on strengthening technical, operational, financial readiness as well as impact measurement. The top 10–12 initiatives will be selected to advance to the second phase of the programme in which they will receive personalized tailored one-to-one coaching from leading practitioners in the ecosystem.

The programme focuses on three priority themes: Dryland & Desert Ecosystem Restoration, Urban Nature & Heat Resilience and Wetlands & Freshwater Ecosystem Restoration.

Medea Nocentini, Founder of Companies Creating Change (C3) and Senior Partner at Global Ventures, said:

"Nature-based Solutions have the potential to systemically address the most pressing environmental challenges we face today. Through the Nature Impact Accelerator, we are creating a platform that brings together practical capacity building, expert coaching, strategic partnerships, and implementation support to help community-driven initiatives to grow and scale their impact. We are proud to partner with HSBC on this important initiative and look forward to supporting the next generation of nature innovators."

Beyond capacity building and coaching, the Nature Impact Accelerator aims to strengthen the regional Nature-based Solutions platform by connecting initiatives with municipalities, NGOs, corporates, foundations, technical experts, and ecosystem leaders, creating pathways for collaboration, implementation, and long-term impact.

The programme will culminate in the HSBC Nature Impact Showcase at HSBC HQ, where participating initiatives will present their work to a curated audience of partners, funders, policymakers, and sustainability leaders, helping accelerate partnerships and implementation.

Applications for the inaugural cohort of the C3 Nature Impact Accelerator, in partnership with HSBC, are now open. Eligible initiatives are invited to apply via the programme’s website before 16 August 2026.

Further information

Media contact

Bridges Communications

Victoria Geoghegan

About C3

At C3, a B Corp™- certified organization, we help good business get great at solving the world’s most pressing issues. We are dedicated to empowering innovators with the essential knowledge and skills to unlock sustainable growth through our initiatives, tailored towards startups, youth, and broader efforts to build the impact ecosystem.

With the collective support of our network of over 7,000 experts, trainers, and 1,000+ investors, we have fostered a community of 2,500+ change-makers. In collaboration with renowned global companies such as HSBC, Accenture, Standard Chartered, Google, DMCC, Engie, and Multichoice, we have developed cutting-edge programmes designed to support innovators, startups, aspiring entrepreneurs, and students worldwide. We have successfully accelerated 400+ cross-sector impact-driven startups from 27 countries, collectively raising more than $1 billion to date.

Our dedication to impact and fostering meaningful partnerships has made a significant difference globally. We achieved our B Corp™ certification in 2024, joining a global community of businesses committed to the highest standards of social and environmental impact. In the same year, C3 became a People + Planet First verified social enterprise.

We are also recognized as a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Pioneer for our contribution to SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals. Our commitment to sustainability has been further celebrated with multiple gold awards at the Gulf Sustainability Awards, where we were honored as the overall winner in 2022.

To learn more, visit: wegrowwithc3.com