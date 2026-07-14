SIG, a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic packaging, is strengthening local dairy production in Mauritania through its collaboration with Enazaha, a leading Mauritanian agri-food group active in dairy production and distribution.

The latest capacity expansion supports Enazaha’s growth while contributing to reduced reliance on imported dairy products.

As part of this investment, Enazaha has installed a third SIG aseptic filling line, the SIG Slimline 12 Aseptic, to fill 1L and 500ml cartons. The new line complements the company’s existing setup, which includes another SIG Slimline 12 Aseptic and one SIG Small 12 Aseptic filling line, which Enazaha uses to fill milk and flavored milk into SIG SmallBloc 200ml aseptic cartons. With this expanded configuration, Enazaha significantly enhances its production capacity, covering a broad range of consumption occasions from on-the-go portions to family-size formats.

The successful commissioning of the new line reflects strong collaboration between SIG’s technical and commercial teams and Enazaha, ensuring efficient execution and rapid ramp-up of production.

“At SIG, we are committed to enabling our customers to scale efficiently and strengthen local production capabilities,” said Abdelghany Eladib, President & General Manager IMEA at SIG. “Our partnership with Enazaha demonstrates how flexible filling solutions can support market growth while reducing dependency on imported dairy products.”

“This expansion is a key milestone in our growth strategy,” said Mohamed Haye Babacar, General Manager at Enazaha. “With SIG’s technology, we are increasing our production capacity, diversifying our portfolio, and reinforcing our ability to serve the Mauritanian market with high-quality dairy products.”

By expanding its production footprint, Enazaha is better positioned to capture demand across multiple segments while improving scalability for future growth. Increasing local production across key formats strengthens supply chain resilience, reduces reliance on imported dairy products, and limits exposure to foreign exchange volatility, ultimately supporting national food security objectives.

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a regenerative food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,700 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2025, SIG produced around 54 billion packs and generated €3.2 billion in revenue. SIG has an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.sig.biz

The Success Story of Enazaha

When Enazaha decided to enter the long-life milk industry in Mauritania, our vision went far beyond building a manufacturing facility. We set out to create a national success story that would contribute to food security, support local economic growth, and establish new standards of quality and excellence in the dairy sector.

Our journey began through strategic partnerships with some of the world’s leading companies in food processing and packaging technology, most notably SIG. Through its advanced aseptic filling and packaging solutions, SIG played a key role in helping us build one of the most successful industrial projects in Mauritania.

The road was not always easy. Like every ambitious project, we faced numerous challenges during our early stages. However, through determination, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to quality, we transformed those challenges into opportunities. From day one, quality became the foundation of everything we do, allowing us to earn the trust of Mauritanian consumers and establish a strong connection with families across the country.

Today, Enazaha has achieved a significant milestone by reaching approximately 50% of the Mauritanian long-life milk market. In addition, our products have successfully expanded beyond national borders into neighboring countries, strengthening our position as a leading dairy producer in the region.

This success encouraged us to continue investing in growth and innovation. During the first phase of our expansion strategy, we increased our production capacity by 50%. We are currently implementing the second phase, which will add another 50% increase in capacity, enabling us to meet growing demand and support our regional expansion ambitions.

At the heart of this success stands our flagship brand, Lobna, which has become a trusted household name and is present in homes across Mauritania. Lobna represents our commitment to quality, reliability, and consumer satisfaction.

Today, Enazaha stands as a symbol of Mauritanian industrial achievement – a company built on vision, strong international partnerships, continuous investment, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Yet, we believe that this is only the beginning. Our ambition is to continue growing, diversifying our product portfolio.