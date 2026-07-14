Cairo, Egypt - Misr Abu Dhabi for Real Estate Investments (MAD), a leading real estate investment, asset management, and asset transformation company, unveiled its growth and expansion strategy focused on unlocking value across a diversified portfolio of real estate assets during a press conference held at a major hotel in Cairo, attended by company executives and members of the media.

During the conference, the company announced plans to develop an integrated hospitality project at a strategic location opposite the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), reflecting its focus on capitalizing on promising opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sectors while enhancing the investment value of strategically located real estate assets.

Backed by the legacy and institutional strength of one of Egypt’s most historic financial institutions, MAD pursues a strategy focused on revitalizing underutilized real estate assets and land banks while optimizing their performance. By combining banking-sector governance with specialized real estate expertise, MAD works to activate these assets, improve their performance, and align them with current and future market needs. The company’s approach is grounded in active asset management and partnership-led execution, with a focus on sustainable, long-term outcomes rather than rapid expansion.

MAD’s portfolio spans five sectors: residential, commercial, administrative, touristic and hospitality, and healthcare assets. This range reflects the breadth of the asset base MAD manages and allows the company to maintain a balanced position across different segments of the market.

The company also highlighted a number of projects that reflect this strategy, including the new hotel project currently being planned opposite the Grand Egyptian Museum. Developed in partnership with a leading investor, this development is envisioned as an integrated hospitality destination featuring a hotel, a range of retail offerings, restaurants, and cafes, designed to serve visitors of one of Egypt’s most significant cultural and tourist attractions.

Beyond that, in Ras Sedr, MAD showcased the "Blue Bay" project, following the comprehensive renovation of the development and the successful operational launch of its first phase, preparations are currently underway to commence the second phase of the project. This strategic expansion aims to firmly position Ras Sedr on the map as a premier real estate and tourism destination within the South Sinai Governorate.

Reflecting on the company’s vision, Maged Salah El Din, CEO of Misr Abu Dhabi for Real Estate Investments (MAD), stated: “Egypt’s real estate sector is creating significant opportunities for investors and operators who can unlock value from existing assets. At MAD, our focus is on identifying assets with strong underlying fundamentals and transforming them into destinations and developments that meet evolving market demand. Our portfolio reflects this approach, and we believe there remains substantial potential across the residential, commercial, administrative, and hospitality sectors for disciplined, long-term value creation.” MAD works with a network of strategic partners, operators, and specialized experts across its various projects in line with its expansion strategy. This approach aligns with Egypt’s vision for urban development and tourism activation, while contributing to the sustainable growth of the real estate sector.