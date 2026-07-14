Manama - Vatel Bahrain hosted an Open Day at Sheraton Bahrain Hotel, welcoming prospective students, parents, graduates and working professionals interested in exploring academic and career opportunities in hospitality and hotel management.

The event introduced attendees to Vatel Bahrain’s Bachelor’s and MBA programmes in International Hotel Management, with a focus on the college’s applied learning model, which combines academic study with practical training in real hospitality environments. It also gave participants the opportunity to better understand the skills, mindset and professional exposure needed to build a successful career in one of the world’s most dynamic industries.

As part of the Open Day, guests took part in an interactive tour of Sheraton Bahrain Hotel, offering them a closer look at hotel operations and the different functions that come together to deliver a high-quality guest experience. The programme also included direct engagement with Vatel Bahrain’s team, faculty members, students and alumni, allowing attendees to ask questions and gain first-hand insight into student life, internships, international exposure and career pathways after graduation.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, said: “The Open Day gives students and parents a meaningful opportunity to see what studying hospitality at Vatel Bahrain truly involves. It is not only about introducing our academic programmes, but also about helping students, graduates and professionals understand the nature of the industry, the opportunities it offers and the level of expertise required to succeed in it. We are pleased to take the interested candidates and their parents through Vatel Bahrain’s unique learning model.”

Sheikh Khaled added: “We are pleased to collaborate with Sheraton Bahrain Hotel on this initiative. Partnerships with leading hotels are central to the Vatel model, as they bring students closer to the realities of the industry and help equip them with the practical knowledge, confidence and professional readiness needed for the labor market.”

Mr. Jurrien Bongers, General Manager of Sheraton Bahrain Hotel, stated: “We are proud to host Vatel Bahrain’s Open Day and to support an initiative that gives students and future hospitality professionals direct exposure to the hotel environment. Such experiences help participants form a clearer view of the sector, its career possibilities and the standards that shape successful hospitality professionals. We value our collaboration with Vatel Bahrain and its role in developing talent for the future of hospitality in Bahrain and the wider region.”

For more information, please contact:

Zainab Ashoor | Marketing & Communications Specialist

z.ashoor@vatel.bh

Al Jasra, Kingdom of Bahrain

About Vatel Hotel and Tourism Business School:

Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 50+ campuses across 30+ countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 50,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 11th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for five consecutive years.