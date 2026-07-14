Launch of a rewards package for Generation Shapers and their children, including quarterly incentive rewards, dedicated rewards for children, and year-round recreational and educational activities.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: National Bonds, the UAE's Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, today announced the adoption of "Generation Shaper" as the new designation replacing "Housewife" across all its digital and electronic transactions, alongside a rewards package directed at Generation Shapers and their children, including quarterly incentive rewards, dedicated rewards for children, and year-round recreational and educational activities. This move aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, in adopting the designation "Generation Shaper" in place of "Housewife," and in support of the Year of Family 2026 priorities.

National Bonds today holds an estimated AED 505 million of total assets under management contributed by Generation Shapers, while smart app usage among them has reached 64% — an indicator of their active digital engagement in managing their savings. In addition, Generation Shapers have received rewards with a total value exceeding AED 22.8 million since the company's inception, aimed at reinforcing a culture of savings.

This national direction redefines the pivotal role Housewives play in shaping generations, elevating it from a social classification to a position of recognized national responsibility. National Bonds views this shift as a natural extension of its core mission of enhancing the financial well-being of families in the UAE, and empowering Housewives as a fundamental pillar in building the financial stability of future generations.

The company sees the "Generation Shaper" initiative as a defining moment to reaffirm the strategic role Housewives play in securing their families' financial future. The company's engagement with this initiative rests on three national pillars: supporting the goals of the Year of Family, contributing to the UAE's long-term social and economic agenda, and translating national recognition into genuine institutional transformation within the financial sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Rehab Lootah, Deputy CEO of National Bonds, said: "The decision to rename this vital segment of our community reflects the wise leadership's vision and its deep appreciation for those who raise the generations of the future. At National Bonds, we believe that celebrating Generation Shapers goes beyond the designation itself — it represents a clear call for institutions to reshape how they serve and stand alongside this group. Generation Shapers are the foundation on which strong families, and in turn a strong nation, are built. Our engagement with this initiative reflects a strategic commitment to standing by them, valuing their contribution, and supporting them with solutions that speak to the reality of their role. We are proud to align our efforts with this national direction and to place Generation Shapers at the heart of our strategic priorities — embodying the role the private sector can play in contributing to this year."

This engagement reflects the company's firm conviction that financial institutions bear a national responsibility to translate leadership directives into tangible frameworks that serve society. Through its continued initiatives, National Bonds remains committed to designing savings and investment solutions that respond to the evolving reality of the family, and to advancing the UAE's long-term national aspirations toward social stability and economic resilience.

This announcement marks the launch of a broader strategic path, through which National Bonds continues to align its initiatives with the priorities of the Year of Family, reinforcing its position as a trusted national partner in building financially secure Emirati families.