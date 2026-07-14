Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading Japanese architectural, engineering and urban design firm Nikken Sekkei, one of the world’s largest practices, has been honored across three prestigious international awards programs, highlighting its expertise across architecture, landscape, interior design and master planning.

The awards recognize a diverse portfolio of projects spanning residential communities, landmark towers and mixed-use developments, reflecting the company's ability to combine global expertise with local insight to create environments that respond thoughtfully to both human needs and environmental conditions.

Dr. Fadi Jabri, CEO of Nikken Sekkei Dubai, said: “We are honored to receive recognition from some of the world's most respected architecture and design award programs. These accolades reflect the passion, creativity and expertise of our multidisciplinary team, and we are incredibly proud of what they have achieved. It is especially meaningful to see our design approach, rooted in Japanese sensibility and a deep understanding of people, place and environment, recognized and celebrated through these awards. From residential communities and landmark towers to mixed-use destinations, we remain focused on delivering innovative, people-centered environments that balance global expertise with local understanding.”

At the Architizer A+Awards, CHATAI received a Special Mention in the Architecture + Craft category. Created by Nikken Sekkei in collaboration with Sobokuya, the handcrafted pavilion reinterpreted the traditional Japanese tearoom (Chashitsu) and street stall (Yatai), offering visitors at Dubai Design Week an immersive experience of Japanese culture, craftsmanship and hospitality.

Trump Tower Dubai, developed by Dar Global, was awarded a Platinum Award in the Architectural Design – Skyscrapers category at the 2026 MUSE Design Awards. Rising 350 meters above the city skyline, the tower combines sleek proportions and layered geometry with Japanese simplicity and restraint, creating a distinctive landmark that merges global ambition with design excellence.

In addition, Serenia District at Jumeirah Islands received a Platinum Award in the Architectural Design – Residential category. Developed by Palma Development, the six-tower residential community is centered around a landmark clubhouse and draws inspiration from the Japanese concept of Ireko, creating a harmonious relationship between architecture, landscape and nature through refined façades, integrated landscapes and water features, and thoughtfully designed communal spaces that encourage connection and community interaction.

Further, Serenia District at Jumeirah Islands, developed by Palma Development, received recognition from Luxury Lifestyle Awards, which named Nikken Sekkei Dubai Best Luxury Residential Development Architect Visualization & Design in Dubai. The award recognized the project's integration of Japanese design principles with a contextually responsive approach to urban living, combining environmental responsiveness, spatial clarity and carefully considered experiences tailored to Dubai's climate and urban character.

Together, these recognitions reflect Nikken Sekkei Dubai's multidisciplinary approach to architecture, landscape, interior design and master planning, as well as its commitment to creating meaningful environments that contribute positively to the urban fabric. As part of Nikken Group, one of the world's largest and most respected architectural and engineering organizations with more than 125 years of design excellence, Nikken Sekkei Dubai continues to support the region's urban transformation through projects that combine global expertise, local insight and a commitment to meaningful design.

About Nikken Sekkei

Nikken Sekkei is a global architecture and design firm with over 125 years of experience delivering context-driven, visionary solutions that enhance urban environments and support human well-being. With more than 3,300 professionals across Japan and 11 global offices, the Nikken Group, led by Nikken Sekkei, delivers an extensive portfolio spanning masterplanning, mixed-use developments, commercial and residential buildings, cultural and educational facilities, transportation hubs, and healthcare infrastructure.

Nikken Sekkei in the Middle East

Nikken Sekkei has been active in the Middle East for over 35 years, delivering iconic projects such as One Za’abeel in Dubai and Tadawul Tower in Riyadh—landmarks that reflect the firm’s commitment to quality, innovation, and technical excellence. Operating through its regional office in Dubai, Nikken Sekkei recently established a dedicated regional design studio to further strengthen its presence. By blending Japanese design heritage with deep local insight, the firm delivers award-winning, sustainable architecture across the region. With a diverse team representing more than 20 nationalities, Nikken Sekkei continues to support regional visions and national initiatives through smart design and meaningful urban transformation.

For more information, please log on to www.nikken.jp/en/

Media contact:

Billy Rayfield

Nikken@four.agency