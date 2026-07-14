Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment has launched the “Our Summer is Better with Dubai Housing” campaign, which includes a series of community and service-oriented initiatives targeting customers in the Establishment’s housing projects, as well as its employees, throughout the summer period. The campaign comes in support of the Year of the Family initiatives and as part of the Establishment’s ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life, strengthen community engagement, and deliver an integrated summer experience that combines awareness, service, and participation.

The campaign aims to provide impactful initiatives during the summer period that support customers and raise awareness of the services offered, while also enhancing a positive work environment for the Establishment’s employees. This will be achieved through a variety of activities and events that address the needs of different groups and align with the Establishment’s commitment to delivering services that are closer to the community and more responsive to its needs.

The “Our Summer is Better with Dubai Housing” campaign features a number of community and service-oriented initiatives, including awareness activities for customers in the Establishment’s housing projects, guidance messages on housing services, and interactive initiatives that promote direct engagement with customers. The campaign also highlights available services and the ways to benefit from them with ease and flexibility.

The campaign also includes initiatives dedicated to the Establishment’s employees, aimed at fostering a spirit of participation and institutional belonging during the summer season. These internal activities and community initiatives contribute to creating a positive and motivating work environment.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment affirmed that the launch of this campaign reflects its commitment to strengthening its community role alongside its service-oriented role, in line with the objectives of the Year of the Family to support family stability and enhance social cohesion. The Establishment noted that the campaign serves as a platform for direct engagement with customers and employees, while raising awareness of the services and initiatives it provides.

The Establishment added that the “Our Summer is Better with Dubai Housing” campaign reflects its commitment to developing initiatives with a positive impact, contributing to improving the customer experience, enhancing quality of life in residential communities, and supporting the internal work environment through a spirit of interaction and participation.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment continues to implement its community and service-oriented programmes and initiatives in a manner that reinforces its mission to provide integrated housing solutions and supports its vision of building a stable and sustainable society, where the family remains at the heart of development and quality of life.

For inquiries and further information, please visit the Establishment’s official website: www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

For Media Enquiries Please Contact:

Khalid Mohammed Al Bannai

Head of Communications

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

Email: kalbannai@mbrhe.com

Mob: 00971508811077

Ghada Yousif Abdulla

Communications Specialist

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

Email: gabdulla@mbrhe.com

Mob: 0097150722117