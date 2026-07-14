Dubai, UAE – Fakeeh Health has been awarded the Institutional Accreditation by the National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS) as first private health system in Dubai, reinforcing its position as one of the UAE’s academic healthcare providers and marking another important milestone in its commitment to postgraduate medical education and the development of future specialist physicians. Dr. Mohammed Al Houqani, Secretary General of NIHS, presented the Institutional Accreditation certificate to Fakeeh University Hospital (FUH), noting that this accreditation demonstrates FUH’s compliance with rigorous national standards in postgraduate medical education (PGME). He said he was delighted to see a private hospital actively contributing to healthcare workforce development, adding that academic hospitals play an important role in improving healthcare by integrating clinical care, education, research and continuous quality improvement. The accreditation has been awarded to Fakeeh Health, encompassing FUH together with its network of Fakeeh Medical Centers, recognizing the organization as an approved institution for PGME training in the United Arab Emirates. This achievement follows the successful accreditation of Fakeeh University Hospital’s Medical Internship Program.

The National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS) is the UAE's national authority responsible for regulating and accrediting postgraduate medical education and residency training. Institutions awarded NIHS Institutional Accreditation are recognized for meeting rigorous national standards in educational governance, faculty development, resident support, patient safety, clinical learning environments, quality improvement and competency-based medical education.

For Fakeeh Health, the accreditation represents far more than regulatory recognition. It reflects the strength of an integrated academic ecosystem designed to prepare the next generation of physicians through structured residency programs, multidisciplinary clinical exposure and a culture of continuous learning across its healthcare network.

The comprehensive accreditation process assessed multiple aspects of the organization’s educational framework, including institutional leadership and governance, faculty engagement, resident wellbeing, assessment systems, research opportunities, simulation-based education, patient safety, quality improvement initiatives and the overall clinical learning environment.

Since launching its postgraduate medical education programs in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority in 2021, Fakeeh Health has steadily expanded its academic portfolio. Through structured residency and internship programs, competency-based education, faculty development initiatives and simulation-enhanced learning, the organization continues to invest in preparing highly skilled physicians capable of meeting the evolving healthcare needs of the UAE.

Residents training within Fakeeh Health benefit from diverse clinical experiences across Fakeeh University Hospital and its network of Fakeeh Medical Centers, allowing them to gain exposure to primary, secondary and tertiary care while learning within a patient-centered environment that promotes teamwork, innovation and evidence-based practice.

The accreditation also supports the UAE's long-term vision of developing a sustainable national healthcare workforce and further strengthens Dubai's position as a regional centre for advanced medical education and specialist training.

Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, Chairman Fakeeh Health, said:

"At Fakeeh Health, we believe that shaping the future of healthcare begins with investing in people. Educating and mentoring the next generation of physicians is one of our greatest responsibilities, and this accreditation reflects years of commitment to building an academic environment where education, clinical excellence and innovation work together. We are proud to contribute to the UAE's vision of developing a highly skilled healthcare workforce while continuing to raise the standards of medical education across the region."

Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, Group CEO & Board Member Fakeeh Health, and CEO Fakeeh University Hospital, said::

"This accreditation is an achievement for every member of the Fakeeh Health family. It reflects the dedication of our physicians, educators, faculty members and support teams who have worked together to create an outstanding learning environment for future specialists. By investing in high-quality medical education today, we are helping shape the physicians who will care for the communities of tomorrow. We will continue expanding our academic programs, strengthening clinical training and creating opportunities that enable future healthcare professionals to thrive."

Dr. Mazen Abou Chaaban, Designated Institutional Official (DIO), said:

"Institutional Accreditation is an important validation of the strength of our educational governance, faculty engagement and learning culture. More importantly, it confirms that we have created an environment where residents are supported academically, professionally and personally throughout their training. Our goal is not only to develop competent specialists, but also compassionate physicians who embrace lifelong learning, professionalism and patient-centered care."

Fakeeh Health expressed its appreciation to the National Institute for Health Specialties for its guidance throughout the accreditation process and acknowledged the dedication of its physicians, faculty members, educators, administrators and support teams whose collective efforts made this achievement possible.

Looking ahead, Fakeeh Health will continue expanding its residency and postgraduate medical education programs while strengthening academic collaborations, research and innovation across its healthcare network. The organization remains committed to preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals and supporting the UAE's ambition to become a global leader in healthcare, medical education and clinical excellence.

About Fakeeh Health

Fakeeh Health is an integrated academic healthcare network comprising Fakeeh University Hospital and a growing network of Fakeeh Medical Centers across the UAE. By combining world-class patient care with medical education, research and innovation, Fakeeh Health is committed to developing future healthcare professionals while delivering exceptional, patient-centered care across every stage of the healthcare journey.

Academic Excellence at a Glance

NIHS Institutional Accreditation for Residency Training

NIHS-accredited Medical Internship Program

More than 600 undergraduate healthcare students trained annually

Structured residency, internship and clinical training programmes

Strong partnerships with leading national and international universities and healthcare institutions

Ongoing commitment to developing the UAE's future healthcare workforce

For more information please visit our website:

https://www.fakeeh.health/