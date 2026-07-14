Kuwait – Kuwait's private sector is playing an increasingly important role in advancing the country's economic diversification and long-term development ambitions. As global capital markets evolve, companies are facing growing expectations from investors, customers and financial institutions to combine strong financial performance with sustainable business practices. These trends are creating new opportunities for businesses to strengthen competitiveness while contributing to Kuwait's long-term economic development.

To help businesses better understand these opportunities, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kuwait, in partnership with the American Business Council in Kuwait (AmCham Kuwait), hosted an introductory session on “Corporate Thematic Bonds, Sukuk and Sustainability-Linked Financing”. The session brought together representatives from businesses across Kuwait to explore how thematic bonds, sukuk and sustainability-linked financing can support long-term investment, strengthen business competitiveness and contribute to Kuwait Vision 2035.

Drawing on UNDP's global experience in sustainable finance, participants explored regional and international examples of how businesses are using innovative financing to support expansion, strengthen resilience and unlock new opportunities. Across more than 40 countries, UNDP has helped mobilize over USD 30 billion through sustainable financing solutions, supporting governments, financial institutions and businesses in aligning financing with national priorities and sustainable development objectives.

“A stronger private sector means more than stronger businesses. It means more innovation, better jobs and a more resilient economy. As Kuwait advances its Vision 2035 ambitions, supporting businesses to prepare for the future is an investment in the country's long-term sustainable development. ” Said Ms. Emma Morley, UNDP Resident Representative in Kuwait.

The session also provided a platform for businesses to exchange perspectives on emerging market trends and explore how innovative financing can strengthen competitiveness, support long-term investment decisions and explore the role the private sector can play in advancing Kuwait Vision 2035.

"Sustainable finance is becoming a major aspect of the global financial ecosystem, creating new opportunities for businesses, investors, and financial institutions alike. By introducing these concepts to Kuwait's private sector, we hope to encourage actionable dialogue around financing mechanisms that can support long-term business growth while contributing to Kuwait’s broader economic transformation and sustainable development objectives. We are proud to partner with UNDP Kuwait in bringing this critical discussion to our members and the wider business community." Said Dr. Arezou Harraf, Chair of the Board of Directors, AmCham Kuwait.

By bringing together businesses, financial institutions and international expertise, UNDP and AmCham Kuwait are fostering dialogue on how innovative financing can strengthen private sector competitiveness while supporting Kuwait's long-term development priorities. The introductory session forms part of a broader series of strategic collaborations supporting the development of deep and resilient domestic capital markets, mobilizing private capital for sustainable investments, and advancing economic diversification and sustainable growth in Kuwait, in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.

Media Contact: UNDP Kuwait | Nayla Bissat | Nayla.bissat@undp.org | +965 99568005

About UNDP: UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality and climate change. Working with our broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries, we help nations to build integrated, lasting solutions for people and the planet. Learn more at undp.org or follow at @UNDP.