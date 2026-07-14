Dubai, UAE: AmiViz, the Middle East’s leading cybersecurity and AI-focused value-added distributor, today announced a strategic partnership with Cyberhaven to bring the company’s industry-leading Unified AI & Data Security Platform to customers across the region. The collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening data-centric security at a time when organizations are facing unprecedented risks from insider threats, AI-driven data leakage, and increasingly complex digital environments.

Cyberhaven has emerged as one of the most disruptive forces in AI and data security, pioneering a new approach that traces the complete lineage of sensitive information as it moves across applications, devices, users, and human and agentic workflows. By understanding not just what data is, but how it is created, transformed, and used, Cyberhaven enables security teams to detect and stop high-risk activity in real time. This capability is becoming essential as enterprises adopt generative and agentic AI tools, expand cloud collaboration, and operate in hybrid work environments where traditional DLP solutions are no longer sufficient.

Through this partnership, AmiViz will represent and distribute Cyberhaven’s full portfolio across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Egypt, among others. The agreement strengthens AmiViz’s mission to bring next-generation cybersecurity technologies to the region and support enterprises as they modernize their data protection strategies. With the Middle East experiencing rapid digital transformation and heightened regulatory expectations, the demand for intelligent, behavior-aware data and AI security has never been greater.

AmiViz will leverage its strong partner ecosystem, outcome-driven engagement model, and regional presence to accelerate Cyberhaven’s adoption across key sectors, including government, BFSI, energy, healthcare, and large enterprises. Customers will gain access to demos, training, licensing, and support through the AmiViz platform, simplifying deployment and enabling faster time to value.

Ilyas Mohammed, COO of AmiViz, said the partnership reflects a growing shift toward data-centric security across the Middle East. He emphasized that organizations need deeper visibility into how sensitive information moves inside their environments, especially as AI tools introduce new vectors for data exposure. “Cyberhaven’s ability to trace data lineage and detect risky behavior in real time gives customers a powerful advantage in preventing breaches before they occur.”

The partnership positions AmiViz and Cyberhaven to help enterprises across the region build stronger, more proactive data protection strategies and safeguard their most valuable information assets with greater precision and confidence.

"Across the Middle East, organizations are adopting AI tools faster than their security teams can track where sensitive data goes. Traditional data protection was built for a world where data stayed inside defined boundaries, and that world no longer exists,” said Mohammed Karim, Cyberhaven Regional Sales Director, META. “Cyberhaven's data lineage approach gives security teams visibility into how information is actually created, moved, and used across every application and workflow, which is fundamentally different from content scanning alone. As we expand our presence across the region and deepen our investments in local partners and customers, we're focused on delivering that capability to enterprises that can no longer afford blind spots in their data environments."

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading consultative Value-Added Distributor headquartered in the Middle East, serving enterprise and government customers across the MEA region through a strong ecosystem of vendors, channel partners, resellers, system integrators, MSPs, and MSSPs.

Built on a deep cybersecurity foundation, AmiViz operates across four integrated technology practices: Cybersecurity, Data & Resilience, Agentic AI, and Digital Infrastructure. The company helps organisations make complex technology decisions with confidence by combining regional market insight, technical expertise, and a practical understanding of compliance, sovereignty, resilience, and business outcomes.

AmiViz works closely with vendors and channel partners to bring high-impact technologies to market through presales expertise, enablement, demand generation, and customer engagement across key MEA markets.

For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

PR Contact

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

Dubai, UAE

Email: sanjeev@vistarmea.com