Abu Dhabi, UAE: ThinkProp, a UAE-based real estate training institute launched by Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES), has announced the launch of the CCIM Designation Programme in the UAE for the first time, bringing one of the world’s most recognised commercial real estate credentials to professionals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 2026.

As the exclusive regional gateway for The CCIM Institute, ThinkProp will introduce a global standard in commercial real estate education to the UAE market. Established for more than 56 years and held by over 13,000 professionals across more than 30 countries, the CCIM Designation is designed to equip commercial real estate professionals with advanced expertise in financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, and investment analysis.

The programme aims to strengthen commercial real estate capabilities in the UAE by providing professionals with practical, globally recognised knowledge that can be applied directly to investment, advisory, transaction, and asset-related decision-making. The inaugural cohort is expected to welcome up to 100 participants.

The designation pathway consists of four core courses, delivered face-to-face. These include Financial Analysis for Commercial Investment Real Estate, Market Analysis for Commercial Investment Real Estate, User Decision Analysis for Commercial Investment Real Estate, and Investment Analysis for Commercial Investment Real Estate.

Each course runs over four days, comprising 32 hours of instruction, and is followed by an examination. The full pathway, including the Core Concepts Review and Comprehensive Examination, is typically completed over approximately 12 months, depending on the pace of each cohort.

The final Comprehensive Examination consists of 80 multiple-choice questions completed over six hours and is designed to validate participants’ understanding of the programme’s core concepts. The programme has no admission requirements or interview process, making it accessible to commercial real estate professionals seeking to advance their expertise and strengthen their credentials.

Courses will be delivered by accredited CCIM instructors, supported by ThinkProp experts, including senior executives from leading real estate developers, chief executive officers, and other prominent industry leaders. Through this model, participants will benefit from internationally recognised coursework alongside practical market insights from experienced real estate professionals in the UAE.

Recent studies and industry data indicate that professionals holding the CCIM designation could improve their conversions by 42 per cent more transactions annually compared to typical industry specialists, reflecting the practical value of the programme’s analytical and investment-focused curriculum.

Jasem Alhosani, Operations Lead at ThinkProp, said: “The launch of the CCIM Designation Programme marks an important milestone for commercial real estate education in the UAE. For the first time, professionals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will have access to one of the industry’s most respected global credentials through a structured programme delivered locally.”

He added: “Through our role as the exclusive regional gateway for The CCIM Institute, ThinkProp is supporting the development of a stronger and more capable commercial real estate sector. This programme will equip professionals with advanced analytical, financial, and investment skills that can be applied directly to the UAE market, supporting more informed decision-making and contributing to the continued growth of the sector.”

The launch further strengthens ThinkProp’s position as a leading platform for real estate education and professional development in the UAE. By introducing the CCIM Designation Programme, ThinkProp is expanding access to internationally recognised training and supporting the development of specialised commercial real estate talent across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the wider UAE.

To learn more about the CCIM Designation Programme in the UAE or to register, please visit: http://thinkprop.ae/ccim.

About ADRES

Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES) is a leading UAE-based PropTech and AI venture builder, driving digital transformation across the real estate sector through innovation, training, and data-driven solutions. The company serves as a key technical and strategic partner to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Sharjah Digital Department, as well as various other entities across the UAE. ADRES also plays a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and advancing the PropTech ecosystem across the region. For more information, visit www.adres.ae.

About ThinkProp

ThinkProp is an ADRES company and the UAE’s first government-accredited real estate training institute, offering certified in-person and online courses approved by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and the Dubai Land Department (DLD) in Dubai. It aims to empower real estate professionals through education, mentorship, and skill development. For more information, visit www.thinkprop.ae.

About The CCIM Institute

The Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) Institute is a global leader in commercial real estate education and professional development. Established more than 56 years ago, the Institute has awarded the internationally recognized CCIM designation to over 13,000 professionals across more than 30 countries. The CCIM curriculum equips commercial real estate professionals with advanced expertise in financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, and investment analysis, providing the knowledge and skills required to make informed investment decisions and deliver value across the commercial real estate sector. For more information, visit: www.ccim.com.