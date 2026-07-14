The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain, in collaboration with King Hamad University Hospital – Royal Medical Services (RMS), has published new research that could help strengthen the assessment and management of thyroid nodules in Bahrain. Published in the international peer-reviewed journal Diagnostics, the study identifies thyroid nodule size as a key predictor of thyroid cancer risk, highlighting the importance of locally generated evidence to support more informed clinical decision-making and improve patient care.

The study analysed clinical data from 446 patients in Bahrain to investigate the relationship between thyroid nodule size and the likelihood of cancer. The findings demonstrated that nodule size was the strongest independent predictor of malignancy, even after accounting for ultrasound characteristics and other clinical factors.

The research was undertaken through a collaboration between RCSI Medical University of Bahrain and King Hamad University Hospital, led by Professor Alexandra Butler, Professor in Pathology at RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, Dr Jenan Obaid, Class of 2012 graduate and Consultant Endocrinologist at King Hamad University Hospital, alongside a multidisciplinary team of researchers and six medical students, reflecting the University's commitment to providing students meaningful opportunities to contribute to research addressing real-world healthcare challenges.

Thyroid nodules are lumps that develop within the thyroid gland and are a common finding, particularly as people get older. While the vast majority are benign, determining which nodules may be cancerous remains a significant clinical challenge, making accurate diagnosis essential to ensure patients receive the most appropriate treatment.

The study found that patients with nodules larger than 3 cm had almost three times the odds of malignancy, while nodules exceeding 4 cm had more than three-and-a-half times the odds of being cancerous. The findings also suggest that patterns of thyroid cancer risk reported in international studies may not always reflect those seen in Bahrain, highlighting the importance of generating evidence within the local population to support clinical decision-making and improve patient care.

Professor Butler highlighted: "Thyroid nodules are commonly encountered in clinical practice, yet determining which are malignant remains a significant challenge. This collaborative study demonstrates that nodule size is a particularly important predictor of cancer risk in the Bahraini population, emerging as the strongest independent predictor of malignancy even when ultrasound findings and other clinical factors were considered. Importantly, the findings reinforce the value of conducting research within our own community. By generating evidence that reflects the needs of our population, we can support more informed clinical decision-making and ultimately improve patient care."

This study is believed to be the first in Bahrain and among the few in the Gulf region to specifically evaluate thyroid nodule size as an independent predictor of malignancy using multivariable analysis, thereby contributing to a growing body of regional evidence to support future clinical practice and research. The findings suggest that larger nodules may warrant closer evaluation and consideration for biopsy or specialist referral, even when ultrasound features suggest a lower risk. The study also identified a higher rate of malignancy among older patients, underscoring the importance of careful assessment in this group.

This collaborative research reflects the shared commitment of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain and its partners to advancing evidence that addresses regional health priorities and improves patient care. As a research-intensive health sciences university, RCSI Medical University of Bahrain fosters a culture of research and innovation by engaging faculty and students in research that informs clinical practice, advances medical knowledge and contributes to improved health outcomes in Bahrain and beyond.

The full study, "Thyroid Nodule Size as a Predictor of Malignancy in Bahrain: A Retrospective Cohort Study", is available in Diagnostics: https://www.mdpi.com/2075-4418/16/10/1505

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain

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