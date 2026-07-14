Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE's 'Make it in the Emirates' agenda, combined with artificial intelligence, modular construction and resilient supply chains, will redefine the country's built environment over the next decade, according to leading construction, engineering and infrastructure executives speaking at Construction The Way Forward – Shaping the Future of Infrastructure and Sustainable Development, hosted by the Indian Business & Professional Council’s (IBPC Dubai) Real Asset & Built Environment (RABE) Focus Group and co-hosted by ESPA Group.

The invitation-only forum brought together senior leaders from construction, real estate, engineering, manufacturing, banking and technology to examine the trends reshaping the sector, from digital transformation and sustainability to localisation and industrial growth.

Moderated by Dr. Rajeev Neelivethil, Convener of the RABE Focus Group, IBPC Dubai and Managing Director (MENA & APAC), ESPA Group, the discussion concluded that resilience has become a strategic advantage rather than simply a response to disruption.

"Resilience is no longer a response; it is a strategy. The UAE sits at the centre of global trade and innovation, and the future of construction will be built through collaboration, digital transformation and sustainable leadership," he said.

Opening the forum, Sunil Sinha, Vice Chairman of IBPC Dubai, highlighted the importance of connecting the people behind the country's iconic developments.

"Who created the skyline we admire so much? The people who transform land into hospitals, malls, homes and airports—and they are all in this room today."

A recurring theme throughout the discussion was the growing importance of local manufacturing as developers seek greater supply chain resilience. Panellists agreed that rising shipping costs and geopolitical uncertainty have accelerated demand for UAE-manufactured products, reinforcing the government's 'Make it in the Emirates' strategy and the opportunities created through the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) with 28 countries.

AbdelRhman Obaid, Group CEO of MAHY Khoory Group, said products carrying the 'Made in the UAE' label are increasingly recognised globally for quality. "Made in the UAE' now stands for quality. Manufacturing across infrastructure, technology, furniture and consumer products will continue to accelerate."

Kommineni Mahender, Executive Director of BILT (ABM Group), added that market disruptions have encouraged developers to source more products locally.

"Projects don't move because of the market; they move because of people. The UAE market remains fundamentally strong, and recent challenges have strengthened confidence in local manufacturing."

Artificial intelligence emerged as another defining trend. Wael Mansour, CEO of Royal Advance Electromechanical, Trojan Construction Group, noted that materials account for almost 70 percent of project costs, making AI-powered procurement one of the industry's biggest opportunities. He said intelligent engineering, BIM, digital twins and modular construction are already transforming project delivery and will become standard practice across the industry.

"The future of MEP has already started. Buildings are becoming smarter during construction, and modular systems will redefine how we deliver projects."

Mansour also highlighted the UAE's growing digital infrastructure, including the development of one of the region's largest 5-gigawatt data centres, as evidence of the country's technology ambitions.

Subraya Kalkura, Managing Director of John R. Harris & Partners, said demand is shifting towards data centres and digitally enabled infrastructure, while AI-powered simulation and Building Information Modelling (BIM) are enabling more sustainable building design in support of the UAE's Net Zero 2050 ambitions.

"Technology allows us to simulate how buildings will perform before they are built. AI will become one of our strongest tools for delivering more sustainable infrastructure."

During the audience discussion, industry leaders also called for stronger governance, more standardised contracts and improved payment practices to strengthen the construction ecosystem.

Despite global uncertainty, the panel expressed strong confidence in the UAE's long-term outlook, citing visionary leadership, continued infrastructure investment, political stability and digital transformation as the foundations for sustained growth.