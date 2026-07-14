Abu Dhabi: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has further strengthened its teacher-led learning ecosystem with a suite of enhanced classroom tools designed to help educators deliver more responsive, engaging, and personalised instruction. The latest enhancements enable educators to monitor student understanding in real time, adapt instruction on the spot, and foster greater participation across the classroom.

The new capabilities include Present Mode for live instruction, flexible assignment functionality for whole-class, group, or individual learning, live classroom analytics, interactive polls, open-ended response tools, gamified assessments, and new interactive activity types. A key advancement is the ability to generate meaningful insight not only from formal assessments, but also from interactive learning activities conducted during lessons. These in-the-moment signals help teachers quickly identify understanding, surface misconceptions, and adjust instruction without disrupting the flow of teaching.

Today, the company supports about 2 million students and 84,000 educators across more than 19,000 schools, reflecting the scale and maturity of its solutions in empowering teachers and improving learning outcomes across diverse education systems. The latest enhancements build on this proven foundation, further strengthening the ability of educators to deliver personalised, data-informed instruction in every classroom.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “At Alef Education, we believe technology creates its greatest impact in education when it empowers teachers rather than replacing them. Guided by this principle, our latest enhancements provide educators with deeper, real-time insights into student learning, enabling more personalised instruction, stronger classroom engagement, and timely, confident decision-making. As classrooms continue to evolve, our focus remains on equipping teachers with intelligent, practical tools that enhance human connection and make every lesson more meaningful, engaging, and effective.”

Alef Education has observed a growing trend among educators using digital tools not only to deliver content, but to stimulate discussion, encourage student explanation, and broaden participation. Digital learning is increasingly being used to enrich offline classroom interactions, enabling more meaningful dialogue, peer-to-peer learning, and improved questioning techniques.

“Early feedback from educators highlights improved classroom engagement, faster identification of learning gaps, and more inclusive participation. Through Alef Education solutions, teachers are now able to gather insights from all students - not only those who actively raise their hands - providing a more accurate and comprehensive view of student understanding. Combining interactive tasks with structured checks for understanding has also helped teachers build a more holistic picture of student progress during lessons,” Alphonso added.

By integrating meaningful interactivity with actionable classroom data, Alef Education is reinforcing a model where technology amplifies human instruction - helping teachers create more dynamic, inclusive, and effective learning environments.

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange) is an award-winning AI powered learning solutions provider redefining K to 12 education. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the company serves approximately 2.0 million students and 84,000 educators across 19,000 schools in the UAE, Indonesia, and Morocco.

Its flagship Alef Platform delivers personalized learning experiences that enhance student engagement and outcomes, while its supplemental solutions Alef Pathways, Abjadiyat, and Arabits extend learning across subjects and languages.

Through its innovative use of artificial intelligence, data insights, and culturally relevant content, Alef Education is transforming teaching and learning to advance equity, access, and excellence for every student. For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com

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