Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Platinumlist, a Saudi-based entertainment discovery platform, has launched Platinumlist Plus, a paid membership programme for event-goers. Saudi Arabia will be the first market for its full public rollout.

Plus members receive early access for selected events before the general public sale, member-only pricing on selected tickets and packages, and access to selected events available only to Plus members. The first month is free for new members, after which users can choose a monthly subscription at USD 7.90 or discounted six-month and annual plans.

The launch addresses the most active customer segment across Platinumlist in Saudi Arabia. The company’s internal data shows this group attends around seven events per year, three times the platform average, books about 30 days in advance and spends up to five times more than the typical buyer.

As in Saudi Arabia, people under 35 represent around 71% of the population, this behaviour shows how young consumers spend on entertainment. Research shows that Gen Z and young adults are prioritising real-life experiences, social connection and memorable moments over passive digital entertainment.

“Over the past decade, we have seen live entertainment in Saudi Arabia become a part of regular social life. Now we have around 24 event categories at an accessible average price of SAR 250. Platinumlist Plus gives frequent event-goers better value and a more direct route to the experiences they already plan around,” commented Cosmin Ivan, CEO at Platinumlist.

The launch comes as Saudi Arabia continues to expand its entertainment economy under Vision 2030. The Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program focuses on growing the culture, entertainment, sports, and tourism sectors, while Vision 2030 targets increasing household spending on cultural and entertainment activities within the Kingdom from 2.9% to 6%.

“For organisers, Plus gives a more focused route to high-intent audiences, and gives fans access that feels more personal than a standard ticket purchase. At launch, we’re onboarding selected partners to maintain the quality of the programme and build a consistent membership experience,” said Moayad Qudus, Senior Business Development Manager at Platinumlist.

According to global media and entertainment research, live events are now the single most-purchased entertainment category worldwide, with most consumers willing to pay more for premium options. The Saudi Arabian entertainment market is projected to reach $5.36 billion by 2031, and growth at that scale depends less on how many events platforms add than on how often audiences come back. Platinumlist Plus is built for that, giving frequent fans distinguished benefits and organisers a reliable base of repeat audience.

About the company



Platinumlist is a leading online ticketing platform in the Middle East. Users can follow their favourite artists, get notifications for local performances, and enjoy secure and convenient access to events. Furthermore, Platinumlist supports event organisers with advanced tools like reporting, seat mapping, and dynamic QR codes, covering everything from setup and management to digital marketing, on-site ticket scanning, and sales.

In Saudi Arabia, the company sold its first ticket ten years ago and is now trusted by over 300 different organisers, partnering with the Ministry of Culture, General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Saudi Esport Authority, Ministry of Sport, Saudi Motorsport Company, Saudi Equestrian Federation, and many more. As a mature entertainment brand in the region, it has delivered ticketing services for over 1,500 events for more than 300 organisers.