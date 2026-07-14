The agreement provides priority care, home healthcare, medicine delivery, and preventive health initiatives across Burjeel’s network.

Abu Dhabi: EDGE Group, an Emirati advanced technology and defence conglomerate, has signed an agreement with Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the GCC, to enhance access to healthcare services for EDGE Group employees and their families across the UAE.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Mr. Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group, and Mr. Omran Al Khoori, Member, Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings, in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, and senior representatives from EDGE Group.

Under the MoU EDGE Group employees and their families will have access to medical care across Burjeel Holdings’ network in the UAE, in line with their health insurance coverage. The agreement is designed to make healthcare access easier and more coordinated for beneficiaries, from routine consultations and diagnostics to specialty referrals, home healthcare support, and pharmacy services.

Mr. Omran Al Khoori, Member, Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings, said: “EDGE Group employees and their families will be able to access care through a structured pathway across our UAE network, supported by priority appointments, preventive health programs, home healthcare, and pharmacy services. We are pleased to work with EDGE to support the wellbeing of its workforce and their families through practical, accessible, and coordinated healthcare services.”

For EDGE Group employees, the MoU creates a direct pathway to access Burjeel Holdings’ hospitals, medical centers, day surgery centers, specialty services, home healthcare, and pharmacy support across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, and the Western Region. Through established referral pathways, beneficiaries can access the right level of care within the same integrated network, ensuring continuity from routine consultations and diagnostics to advanced specialty and complex care services when required.

Mr. Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group, said: “This agreement with Burjeel Holdings strengthens the healthcare support available to our employees and their families, giving them access to a broad range of medical services, preventive health initiatives, and convenient support across the UAE. It reflects our continued focus on employee wellbeing and on creating meaningful benefits for our workforce.”

The agreement will also include preventive health initiatives for EDGE Group employees and their families, including awareness sessions, health lectures, and screening campaigns. These initiatives will focus on early detection, chronic disease prevention, overall wellbeing, and quality of life, and will be rolled out through a joint activation plan.