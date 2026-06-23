MoU signed at HDC 2026 establishes framework for collaboration across destination marketing, content development and tourism experiences

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Huawei Developer Conference (HDC) 2026, strengthening a partnership that began in 2024 and establishing a framework for deeper collaboration across destination marketing, digital content development and tourism innovation.

Building on two years of successful collaboration, the agreement reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology, data and digital platforms to enhance destination visibility, strengthen traveller engagement and support tourism growth. The MoU outlines opportunities for cooperation across destination content, marketing initiatives and tourism experiences enabled through Huawei's ecosystem products and services.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will explore the development of destination content across Huawei platforms, including Petal Maps, Huawei Themes and other ecosystem channels, alongside campaigns designed to increase awareness of Ras Al Khaimah among international audiences. The collaboration will also include content partnerships, influencer engagement activities and destination storytelling initiatives tailored to key traveller segments.

RAKTDA and HMS will further explore opportunities to leverage Huawei's marketing, advertising and consumer insight capabilities to support destination campaigns and audience engagement initiatives, with a particular focus on reaching Chinese outbound travellers through more personalised and targeted communications.

The MoU also outlines opportunities for collaboration on tourism-related events, consumer engagement initiatives and developer-focused activities that bring together technology, travel and destination experiences.

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group Cloud Service, Middle East and Africa, said: "Tourism organisations are increasingly seeking innovative ways to engage travellers across digital channels and create more connected experiences. Over the past two years, we have worked closely with RAKTDA on destination marketing initiatives through Huawei's ecosystem. This agreement reflects our shared ambition to build on that foundation and explore new opportunities across content, marketing and consumer engagement, helping destinations connect with travellers in more meaningful and effective ways."

Phillipa Harrison, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: "Technology and innovation play an increasingly important role in how travellers discover, plan and experience destinations. Our collaboration with Huawei Mobile Services has helped us connect with new audiences through innovative digital channels, particularly within the Chinese market. This agreement provides a framework to further strengthen destination visibility, enhance traveller engagement and support Ras Al Khaimah's continued growth."

The signing took place during HDC 2026, Huawei's annual developer conference, which brings together ecosystem partners, developers and industry leaders from around the world to explore how technology can unlock new opportunities across industries.

The MoU marks the next phase of cooperation between RAKTDA and HMS as both organisations continue to explore new ways to connect travellers with destination experiences through digital platforms, content and ecosystem services.

About Huawei

Huawei Consumer Business Group is the leader of the all-scenario AI life, covering smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, mobile broadband devices, family devices, and cloud-based services. Huawei is dedicated to delivering the latest technologies to consumers and sharing the benefits of innovation with people around the world. The company’s mission is to bring digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate’s tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate’s tourism and hospitality industry.