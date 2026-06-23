Achievement reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s ambition to position itself as a responsible and future-focused global tourism destination

Recognition reflects measurable environmental performance embedded across operations, resource management and sustainable destination development

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates – Marjan Group has successfully retained its EarthCheck Silver Certification for the 2024 service year, strengthening its role in shaping sustainable, future-ready destinations, through responsible development, environmental stewardship and long-term value creation across Ras Al Khaimah.

Awarded by EarthCheck, one of the world’s leading scientific benchmarking and certification groups for the travel and tourism industry, the certification recognises organisations delivering measurable improvements in environmental and operational performance.

These include energy consumption, water management, waste reduction and community engagement.



The achievement marks the second consecutive year Marjan Group has secured Silver Certification. This reflects Marjan’s continued focus on embedding sustainability into how destinations are planned, developed and operated, aligning with Ras Al Khaimah’s wider environmental and tourism ambitions.



Marjan Group has also achieved ‘Regional Leader’ status within the Administration Office sector following verification of its 2024 benchmarking data, reflecting strong performance across key environmental indicators including waste to landfill, potable water consumption and energy use, demonstrating Marjan’s ability to deliver sustainability outcomes at scale.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, said: “Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we design, develop and operate destinations at Marjan. Retaining EarthCheck Silver Certification for the second consecutive year reflects our ability to consistently deliver measurable outcomes across our portfolio.

As Ras Al Khaimah continues to evolve as a global destination, our focus is on shaping communities and developments that balance environmental responsibility with long-term economic value, setting a benchmark for how future destinations in the emirate are planned and delivered.”

This certification further reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s positioning as a destination that successfully balances tourism growth, nature-led experiences and sustainable development. Marjan plays a central role in delivering this ambition through its evolving portfolio of destinations and communities.

About Marjan:

Marjan is the investment, hospitality and lifestyle company in Ras Al Khaimah, redefining destination development by combining visionary master planning with world-class hospitality and vibrant community living. As the force behind iconic projects such as Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach, RAK Central, and the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, Marjan is driving Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into one of the world’s most dynamic, sustainable, and liveable destinations for investors, residents, and visitors alike.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. Guided by a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, environmental conservation, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between the East and the West – with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time – RAK is a gateway to the UAE, Middle East, Africa, India and beyond. Its economy is among the most diversified in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with simplified, customizable services, low operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world’s lowest corporate tax rates, supported by a strong, World Bank-recognized judicial system.

With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 50,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a strong and future-focused economy that is validated by ‘A’-range credit ratings for 15+ years from Fitch and S&P, both of which upgraded RAK in 2024, to “A+” and “A/A-1” respectively.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton making it a vibrant, growing tourism destination. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, with innovative Grade A office spaces and modern, sustainable residential areas creating a desirable location for upscale living, while its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK’s universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities, making it a destination that truly embraces potential.