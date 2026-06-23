With summer travel increasing across the UAE, Vintage Vaults offers a secure alternative to home storage, featuring UL-certified vault infrastructure, biometric authentication, AI-driven monitoring and direct integration with Dubai Police and SIRA-connected security systems.

Dubai, UAE: As UAE residents prepare for summer holidays, international travel and seasonal relocation, Vintage Vaults, Dubai’s premium safe deposit box facility at Mall of the Emirates, is highlighting the importance of secure private vault storage for valuables, documents and high-value personal assets.

From jewellery and luxury watches to family heirlooms, legal documents, precious metals and collectibles, extended periods away from home can heighten concerns around security, accessibility and long-term protection. For residents, expatriates, investors and frequent travellers, secure storage during travel in the UAE has become an increasingly important part of responsible asset protection.

Vintage Vaults provides private safe deposit box rental in Dubai for individuals, families, collectors and business owners seeking a modern, discreet and service-led alternative to conventional safety deposit boxes. Combining advanced security infrastructure with premium client experience, the facility has been designed for clients who value privacy, convenience and peace of mind.

Located within Mall of the Emirates, Vintage Vaults offers client access during mall operating hours, 365 days a year. The facility operates within a 24/7 monitored security environment supported by UL-certified vault infrastructure, biometric authentication, controlled access systems, AI-powered surveillance, CCTV monitoring, motion detection technology and advanced alarm systems. It is also directly connected to Dubai Police and SIRA-linked monitoring systems, further strengthening its security framework.

Clients can choose from seven safe deposit box sizes ranging from XXS to XXL, accommodating a wide variety of assets including jewellery, watches, gold, cash, legal documentation, family archives, artwork and collectibles. Every box comes with complimentary insurance coverage, with protection of up to AED 2 million depending on the selected membership tier.

“Dubai has become home to a growing number of individuals and families who have accumulated significant personal and financial assets over the years,” said Sherif El Haddad, Founder and CEO of Vintage Vaults. “At the same time, we are seeing greater mobility, with people travelling more frequently, spending extended periods abroad, relocating between countries or managing assets across multiple markets. Accordingly, secure storage is becoming an essential part of responsible asset management, particularly during periods when people are away from home.”

Vintage Vaults offers three membership categories — Silver, Gold and Black — providing varying levels of insurance coverage, security features, box access nominees and premium services. Clients also benefit from private consultation and access rooms designed to maintain discretion, alongside a multilingual team trained in security, privacy, client service and asset protection.

For clients requiring additional support, the facility offers premium services including chauffeur arrangements, armoured transportation and bodyguard assistance, creating a comprehensive asset protection ecosystem tailored to high-value holdings.

According to Imran Shoukat Khan, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Vintage Vaults, demand for private vault services is being driven by a broader shift in how residents and expatriates think about protecting their assets.

“Today’s clients expect more than storage. They want confidence that their valuables are protected by robust infrastructure, supported by technology and managed with complete client discretion,” said Imran. “Whether someone is travelling for several weeks, relocating internationally or safeguarding assets for future generations, secure private vault facilities provide essential storage with , protection against theft, damage or loss along with peace of mind.”

The summer season presents a timely opportunity for UAE residents and expats to review how their valuable possessions are stored and protected. For many, a safe deposit box in Dubai offers a practical solution for securing jewellery collections, investment-grade precious metals, luxury watches, important family documents and sentimental heirlooms before extended travel or temporary relocation.

As one of the few independent private safe deposit box operators in the UAE not affiliated with a bank, Vintage Vaults offers a level of discretion, flexibility and service that traditional banking institutions may not provide. By combining advanced security standards, complimentary insurance coverage, flexible storage options and premium client services, Vintage Vaults continues to provide a trusted destination for clients seeking long-term asset protection in one of the world’s most dynamic wealth centres.

About Vintage Vaults

Vintage Vaults is a premium private vault and safe deposit box facility located at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, offering secure storage solutions for valuables, precious metals, jewellery, luxury watches, important documents, collectibles and other high-value assets. Designed around the principles of security, discretion and convenience, the facility combines UL-certified vault infrastructure, biometric authentication, AI-driven monitoring systems and direct links to Dubai Police and SIRA-connected security networks. Vintage Vaults offers a range of membership options, complimentary insurance coverage and bespoke client services to support individuals, families, investors and collectors seeking world-class asset protection.

For more information, visit www.vintage-vaults.com