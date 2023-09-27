Abu Dhabi, UAE: Motive Offshore Group (Motive), which specialises in engineering, inspection and rental equipment for the energy sector, has partnered with Emirates Specialized Contracting & Oilfield Services (ESCO), a leading provider of support services to the offshore oil and gas and marine sectors. The deal will bring a suite of innovative offshore services and solutions to support the burgeoning market in the MENA region.

ESCO will provide access to a range of sites and facilities for storing equipment, including vital access to marine ports in Abu Dhabi. Clients will benefit from an efficient turnaround of time of equipment and personnel – providing a greater economic support structure with added expert local knowledge. Together Motive and ESCO’s inspection expertise will maximise value for clients in the region, delivering pioneering offshore solutions in response to high market demand.

Dave Acton, CEO at Motive Offshore, comments: “Our partnership with ESCO marks the next stage of our journey in this buoyant energy region. MENA has always been an important location for us and our growth as a company. We committed in 2016 to putting boots on the ground and I am pleased to say our team has grown from a team of 3 to a team of over 30 since then. We look forward to collaborating with ESCO to deliver advanced offshore solutions and accelerate our footprint further.”

Karim Attiyah, Managing Director and Group CEO at ESCO, added: “Motive was a natural fit for us and will add greatly to our marine and energy expertise. Our partnership will provide essential benefits to the offshore energy sector in the region and will ensure the delivery of reliable, high-quality offshore solutions with efficient execution.”

Motive Offshore Group

Motive Offshore Group is a leading energy industry specialist, prioritising the development of a highly skilled team to create sustainable, multisector solutions that are tailored to clients’ needs.

Active in 50 countries worldwide, and with five operating bases servicing the UK, Europe, MENA and APAC regions, Motive specialises in the design, manufacture, rental and inspection of marine and lifting equipment for the onshore and offshore oil and gas, renewables, marine and decommissioning industries.

Launched in 2010 by James Gregg and David Acton, Motive is headquartered in Boyndie, Banff, Scotland, with additional facilities in Aberdeen, Blyth, Houston, Stavanger, Taiwan and the Middle East.

For further information, visit motive-offshore.com