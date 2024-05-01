The Chairman of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Huub Stokman, has said his members have finalised plans to flood the market with eight vessels containing over 300 million litres of fuel to address the current fuel shortage being experienced by Nigeria in the last two weeks.

Stokman, who disclosed this during a press conference empathised with Nigerians over the frustration and difficulty they are experiencing, stating that the priority of the major marketers and other stakeholders in the supply chain is to restore stability and ensure fuel supply.

“Our top priority as MEMAN is to restore stability and ensure fuel supply with all depots and retail outlets across Nigeria promptly. We want to reassure the public that there is an adequate supply of PMS available.

Related PostsFuel scarcity: South-West NNPP seeks review of fuel subsidy removalNANS threatens mass action over fuel scarcity, electricity tariff hikeFuel scarcity: Civil society demand Mele Kyari’s resignation, gives ultimatum

ALSO READ: NANS threatens mass action over fuel scarcity, electricity tariff hike

“Our members are taking over 8 vessels this week with over 300m litres which is well above our normal level. Our depots will extend their loading times to ensure we load out as much as we can including tomorrow. Our partners in NARTO and PTDs have assured us of their support to make sure the product gets to the retail outlets quickly and safely. We would extend opening time of selected retail outlets to serve our customers as quickly as possible.”

Stokman revealed that independent marketers have been allocated additional PMS to alleviate the situation. He added that while marketers, likewise NNPC retail, are not changing prices.

He, however, blamed the current situation on multiple causes bothering logistics like bad weather outside the shores.

“However, in the coming days, we expect to see major improvement in the fuel situation. Based on the data we see, it would not take two weeks. I truly believe we would see improvement this week,” he said.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

