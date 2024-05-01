AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy's fuel pricing committee on Tuesday decided to increase the prices of diesel, unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline, while maintaining the price of kerosene for May.

Based on fuel price increases in the international market over the last month, the committee decided that the price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will be raised to JD0.960 per litre in May, compared with JD0.940 in March.

The price of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will also go up to JD1.200 per litre in May, up from JD1.175 per litre in April.

Diesel will be sold at JD0.735, up from JD0.730 in April, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The price of kerosene will remain unchanged in May and will continue to be sold at JD0.620 per litre. The price of gas cylinders, weighing 12.5 kilogrammes, will also remain at JD7 as is customary, according to the committee’s decision.

The committee convenes monthly over price modifications following international oil fluctuations.

Also on Tuesday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for May at zero fils per kilowatt-hour (kWh), Petra added.

