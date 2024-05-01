Motorists can expect an increase in the retail price of petrol and a decrease in the wholesale price of diesel, according to data from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

The retail price of petrol will go up by 37c, making it R25.49 a litre in Gauteng and R24.70 a litre on the coast.

Diesel on the other hand will see a 30c per litre decrease in wholesale price, making it R22.15 a litre in Gauteng and R21.36 on the coast.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 19c per litre.

The rand depreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period.

The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for the period 27 March 2024 to 25 April 2024 was 18.9036 compared to 18.8689 during the previous period.

This led to a higher contribution to the basic fuel prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 2.59c a litre, 2.51c a litre, and 2.48c a litre, respectively.

