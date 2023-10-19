Dubai, UAE: In an affirmation of its outstanding service, UAE-based Ishraq Hospitality has achieved significant accolades at the World Travel Awards 2023. This event, which brings together the best in global travel, honoured Ishraq Hospitality with three prestigious awards, further establishing its prominence in the industry. The awards received on Sunday night were UAE’s Leading Airport Hotel for Holiday Inn Dubai Al Maktoum Airport, UAE’s Leading Budget Hotel for Holiday Inn Express Dubai Jumeirah and UAE’s Leading Budget Hotel Brand for Holiday Inn Express – IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Ishraq Hospitality has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence in the ever-evolving hospitality industry. With each passing year, the group strengthens its footprint and reputation, solidifying its standing as a leader in hospitality. The brand's forward-thinking strategies, combined with a consistent focus on guest satisfaction, have been instrumental in setting it apart from its competitors.

Ishraq Hospitality’s portfolio, characterised by its diverse offerings catering to both leisure and business travellers, showcases its adeptness at understanding and delivering to the varied needs of its clientele. The focus is not merely on providing rooms but on creating experiences that resonate with guests long after their stay. The brand’s proactive engagement with modern technologies and sustainability practices showcases the brand's vision and responsibility towards the future.

For further information please contact Brazen MENA at

E: Ishraq@brazenmena.com

About Ishraq Hospitality

With over a decade of experience in operating some of the most prestigious international hotel franchises in Dubai, Ishraq Hospitality is the asset management and hospitality division of the Dubai-based Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group.

Established in 2007 and acquired by Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group in 2011, the division is renowned for setting consistent quality service standards in the hospitality industry.

Ishraq Hospitality caters to leisure and business travellers in the mid-priced and high-end bandwidths. Its portfolio includes Holiday Inn Express (HIEX) hotels of the IHG group: Holiday Inn Express Dubai Airport, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Jumeriah, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Internet City, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Safa Park, Holiday Inn Dubai Al Maktoum Airport and Staybridge Suites Dubai Al Maktoum Airport, which opened in October 2020, as well as Crowne Plaza Deira and Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah.

Ishraq Hospitality has an exciting line-up of hotels set to open, continuing to expand its footprint in the sector.