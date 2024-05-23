Dubai, UAE: Honourable Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, for his insightful remarks on how Digital India initiatives have fostered a thriving startup ecosystem and are poised to accelerate the Viksit Bharat mission. Viksit Bharat 2047 represents the government’s vision to transform the county into a developed entity by its 100th independence in 2047.

The Honourable Prime Minister emphasized that startups will play a pivotal role in building a 'Developed India,' and the government's focus will remain on enhancing this ecosystem and providing startups with the platform to excel.

EaseMyTrip’s successful model in India, backed by the technology, and replicated in the UAE market promises a transformative impact on the UAE's travel industry, to create a superior customer experience and cater to the customers. With its user-friendly interface and diversified offerings, EaseMyTrip.ae offers a hassle-free journey from start to finish.

Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, says, "There were 450 registered startups in 2018. But today, there are more than 1 lakh startups. The startup ecosystem is growing rapidly. With the Digital India initiative of 2015, internet penetration has increased tremendously. In fact, the Bharat Net Scheme launched by the government has provided 2,50,000 villages with internet. I feel the future of the country is in the hands of technology. Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also mentioned that India’s digital economy is growing at a rate of 2.8 times. As the digital economy grows, there will be a lot of changes that will come through. I am confident that India will be a developed country even before 2047.”

Started in 2019, EaseMyTrip.ae, operating under EaseMyTrip Middle East DMCC, has emerged as a robust player in the UAE's travel industry, dedicated to enhancing the customer travel experience.