Muscat: The number of passengers travelling through the Sultanate of Oman’s airports by the end of April 2024 increased by 16.4 percent to reach 4,901,796 passengers on board 36,042 flights, compared to 4,209,846 passengers on board 32,071 flights by the end of April 2023.

Preliminary statistics issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information showed that the number of passengers traveling through Muscat International Airport by the end of April 2024 reached about 4,430,119 , an increase of 16.8 percent. They travelled on 32,520 flights, an increase in the number of flights of 12.4 percent.

Among the flights were 29,862 international flights on which 4,97,728 passengers travelled, and 2,658 domestic flights on which 332,391 passengers travelled.

Indian nationals topped the number of passengers traveling through Muscat International Airport during the month of April, with the number of arrivals reaching 89,206 and 83,855 departing passengers, followed by Pakistani nationality with 21,191 arriving passengers and 19,532 departing passengers, then Bangladeshi nationality with 12,829 arriving passengers and 20,597 departing passengers.

The number of passengers travelling through Salalah Airport reached 429,181 , an increase of 9.9 percent. They travelled on 3,122 flights, an increase in flights of 9.9 percent.

The number of international flights through Salalah Airport reached 1,660 , carrying 214,934 passengers, while the number of domestic flights reached 1,462 , carrying 214,247 passengers.

The number of passengers through Sohar Airport reached 22,390 on 192 flights, while the number of passengers through Duqm Airport reached 20,106 on 208 flights.

